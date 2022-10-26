Know new UK PM Rishi Sunak's Indian roots, how he is connected to the country

How is Rishi Sunak related to India | Photo: Screengrab (Instagram/@rishisunakmp)

Rishi Sunak marks history, as he becomes the first Indian-origin Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Sunak is the third PM in two months. The newly appointed UK PM has been tasked with the responsibility to handle the economic crisis. He is also the youngest British prime minister in 210 years.

Rishi Sunak's link to India is explained here:

Rishi Sunak's grandparents originated from British India but their birthplace Gujranwala lies in modern-day Pakistan's Punjab province, as per PTI.

According to a Twitter user named Queen Lioness 86, Rishi’s paternal grandfather Ramdas Sunak left Gujranwala to work as a clerk in Nairobi, Kenya in 1935. She also added, Ramdas' wife, Suhag Rani Sunak, moved to Delhi first from Gujranwala, along with her mother-in-law, before travelling to Kenya in 1937.

Rishi Sunak was born to father Yashvir Sunak, a former National Health Service general practitioner and mother, Usha Sunak, who ran a chemist shop. They migrated to the UK from East Africa in the 1960s.

Rishi Sunak married Akshata Murty, daughter of Infosys chief Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murthy. His in-laws live in Bangaluru, India and he visits India often with his family.

Akshata was born in Karnataka’s Hubli and was raised by her grandparents in the early days as her parents were working to launch their tech firm Infosys.

During his days of serving as the Chancellor of the Exchequer under Boris Johnson, Sunak lit Diwali diyas at his residence on Downing Street.

During the campaigning for the PM's post in the summer of 2022, Rishi Sunak faced criticism on various fronts including his lavish house, expensive suits, and shoes. He said that the Bhagavad Gita often rescues him during stressful situations and reminds him to be dutiful.

Rishi Sunak is also the first ever UK PM to take his oath on Bhagvat Gita, the holy book of Hindu belief.