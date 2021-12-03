Reinfections with Omicron variant three times more likely than Delta or Beta: Study

Even as scientists across the world are studying the new Omicron variant of COVID-19, a study has claimed that the new variant is more infectious than Delta or Beta strains. A preliminary study by scientists in South African published Thursday suggests the Omicron variant is three times more likely to cause reinfections than other variants like the deadly Delta.

The findings by the South African scientists are based on data collected by the country's health system. These findings provide the first epidemiological evidence about the Omicron variant's ability to evade immunity from prior infection. The paper has not yet been peer-reviewed.

According to the findings, there were 35,670 suspected reinfections among 2.8 million individuals with COVID-19 positive tests until November 27. Cases were considered reinfections if they tested positive 90 days apart.

"Recent reinfections have occurred in individuals whose primary infections occurred across all three waves, with the most having their primary infection in the Delta wave," tweeted Juliet Pulliam, Director of the South African DSI-NRF Centre of Excellence in Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis.

However, as of now, there is no clarity on the vaccination status of these individuals who were reinfected with the virus. Therefore the scientists could not assess to what extent Omicron evades vaccine-induced immunity. The researchers plan to study this next.

Earlier, top South African scientist Anne von Gottberg, an expert at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, forecast a surge in COVID-19 cases but said authorities expected vaccines would still be effective against severe outcomes.