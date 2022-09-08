Queen Elizabeth II passes away: Prince Charles to be crowned the new King of Britain

Queen Elizabeth II (Photo - Reuters)

Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96 on September 8, announced the Buckingham Palace this evening. According to the official release, the Queen passed away in the Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where she used to spend her summers.

After the death of the longest-serving monarch of Britain, the Queen’s oldest son – Prince Charles – will be crowned as the new King of Britain. The official coronation ceremony of Prince Charles will take place a few weeks later after the last rites of the Queen are performed.

According to the protocol set by the government of the United Kingdom, Prince Charles will be announced as the new King of Britain at 10 am tomorrow. The laws stated that Charles officially became the King the minute Queen Elizabeth passed away.

The Accession Council of Britain will be announcing Prince Charles as the new King of Britain tomorrow, as per news reports. After the announcement, Prince Charles will be meeting with British Prime Minister Liz Truss and other government officials for a briefing.

According to the official protocol, Prince Charles will also go on a brief tour of the United Kingdom two days later. The official protocol for when the monarch of the United Kingdom dies is called “London Bridge is Down”.

The Queen Consort has stated that Prince Charles will spend the night in Scotland and then will return to London tomorrow, making his first speech as the head of state in the evening on September 9.

Meanwhile, the preparations for the Queen’s funeral have already started, with Westminster Hall shut down for the processions. The funeral of Queen Elizabeth will reportedly take place after four days after her death. After the funeral, the Queen’s coffin will be taken to Windsor Castle, where she will be buried next to her husband Prince Philip.

Queen Elizabeth II was the longest-running monarch of Britain, with her service surpassing 70 years. Elizabeth was also Queen of Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, among other territories.

