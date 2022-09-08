Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld

Queen Elizabeth II passes away: Prince Charles to be crowned the new King of Britain

Queen Elizabeth II passed away in Scotland on Thursday evening, with Prince Charles to be the successor of the throne after longest running monarch.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 11:52 PM IST

Queen Elizabeth II passes away: Prince Charles to be crowned the new King of Britain
Queen Elizabeth II (Photo - Reuters)

Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96 on September 8, announced the Buckingham Palace this evening. According to the official release, the Queen passed away in the Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where she used to spend her summers.

After the death of the longest-serving monarch of Britain, the Queen’s oldest son – Prince Charles – will be crowned as the new King of Britain. The official coronation ceremony of Prince Charles will take place a few weeks later after the last rites of the Queen are performed.

According to the protocol set by the government of the United Kingdom, Prince Charles will be announced as the new King of Britain at 10 am tomorrow. The laws stated that Charles officially became the King the minute Queen Elizabeth passed away.

The Accession Council of Britain will be announcing Prince Charles as the new King of Britain tomorrow, as per news reports. After the announcement, Prince Charles will be meeting with British Prime Minister Liz Truss and other government officials for a briefing.

According to the official protocol, Prince Charles will also go on a brief tour of the United Kingdom two days later. The official protocol for when the monarch of the United Kingdom dies is called “London Bridge is Down”.

The Queen Consort has stated that Prince Charles will spend the night in Scotland and then will return to London tomorrow, making his first speech as the head of state in the evening on September 9.

Meanwhile, the preparations for the Queen’s funeral have already started, with Westminster Hall shut down for the processions. The funeral of Queen Elizabeth will reportedly take place after four days after her death. After the funeral, the Queen’s coffin will be taken to Windsor Castle, where she will be buried next to her husband Prince Philip.

Queen Elizabeth II was the longest-running monarch of Britain, with her service surpassing 70 years. Elizabeth was also Queen of Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, among other territories.

READ | Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest running monarch, passes away at 96

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Viral Photos of the Day: Tejasswi Prakash stuns in co-ord set, Shehnaaz Gill sizzles in printed outfit
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Lucknow man arrested for damaging Shani Dev idol
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.