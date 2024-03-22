Princess Kate says she has cancer, undergoing chemotherapy, watch video message here

Princess Kate, Britain royal has been diagnosed with cancer. She released a video message confirming the speculations.

The Princess of Wales, Catherine announced in a video message that she was diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing doctor-recommended preventive chemotherapy. The video message was released on Friday (March 22). The announcement comes amid rumours of her health issues and controversy over doctored images released by Kensington Palace.

Kate in the video message revealed that the cancer was detected during tests conducted after her surgery. "This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family," Kate said in the video message.

"As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok," she also added.

A message from Catherine, The Princess of Wales pic.twitter.com/5LQT1qGarK — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2024

The princess revealed that she was in the early stages of her therapy. She also said that Kate would continue to take the time and space to undergo the treatment. Kate underwent a planned abdominal surgery in January.

