'PM Modi can play key role in facilitating peace talks': Veteran French journalist on Russia-Ukraine war

According to Laura Haim, Prime Minister Narendra has an important part to play in the peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 21, 2023, 04:16 PM IST

Talking about the Russia-Ukraine conflict, veteran French journalist Laura Haim noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi can play a crucial role in encouraging the dialogue between the two fighting neighboring countries. However, according to Haim, the situation currently appears "extremely difficult" because Ukraine doesn't want to engage in negotiations and instead wants Russian President Vladimir Putin to be judged by the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Currently working with LCI News, Haim expressed surprise at how little the conflict between Russia and Ukraine is discussed in the US. Haim further added that, “The war in Ukraine is going to be extremely long. Coming from Europe, I am speechless to see what’s happening in America. People are talking about the president, the document, and Donald Trump. And when you are in Europe, we are just talking about the war and what is going on”.

She claimed that nobody is certain of what will unfold in Ukraine. Russia is likely to attempt to conduct a new mobilisation, perhaps to strike more. Ukrainians are requesting assistance from the West, she said. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to Haim, who served as Emmanuel Macron's election campaign's international relations spokesperson, has a part to play in the peace agreement.

US military assistance package to Ukraine

On Thursday, the US confirmed an additional military aid package worth USD 2.5 billion for Ukraine to combat Russian violence, bringing the total amount of US military aid to USD 27.5 billion.

According to a statement from an official source, this assistance package will give Ukraine hundreds more armoured vehicles, including Stryker armoured vehicles, Bradley infantry combat vehicles, Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles, and High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled automobiles.

She claimed that the current situation is very challenging because two sides are refusing to communicate with one another and blaming one another for killings.

(With inputs from PTI)

 

