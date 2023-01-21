Delhi-Mumbai Expressway to pass through Jaipur, Indore, Ahmedabad and more; know travel time, completion date

Delhi-Mumbai expressway is likely to be complete by 2024 (File photo)

One of the biggest infrastructural projects in India will be the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, which is set to majorly cut down the travel time between the two metropolitan cities. The journey from Delhi to Mumbai usually takes 25-30 hours by road, with problematic roads and traffic.

Now, the Delhi-Mumbai expressway is set to cut down the travel time between the two cities to just 12 hours, making it more accessible by road. Not just this, but the expressway will also pass through five states - Rajasthan, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Maharashtra.

The Delhi-Mumbai expressway is set to commence from the DND flyover in Delhi and Sohna in Haryana and will end at Virar, Maharashtra, and Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust, Maharashtra, making it the biggest expressway in the country once finished.

When will the Delhi-Mumbai expressway be operational?

The foundation stone of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway was laid down in March 2019, and the project was already kick-started in 2018. Several roads and parts of the expressway have already been constructed, which range from Delhi to Jaipur and Vadodara to Ankleshwar.

Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari had announced that the Delhi-Mumbai expressway is expected to get operational in the financial year 2023-24, giving rise to hopes that the project will conclude in the first few months of 2024.

The Delhi to Maharashtra eight-lane expressway will not just connect the capital to the state, but will also connect five other states like Haryana and Rajasthan. Further, the expressway will pass through cities such as Jaipur, Ajmer, Kota, Udaipur, Chittorgarh, Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Ahmedabad, Surat, and Vadodra.

The eight-lane highway between Delhi and Mumbai will stretch for around 1386 km and will cut down the travel time from 25 to just 12 hours. It is set to become one of the fastest-built expressways in the world and involves 80 lakh tons of cement and 10 lakh tons of steel.

The overall cost of the massive infrastructural project is around Rs 1,03,000 crores, with the construction, roadside hotels, restaurants, and petrol pumps expected to generate massive revenue.

