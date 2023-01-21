Swati Maliwal molestation case called ‘fake drama’ by BJP, DCW chief hits back over ‘dirty lies’

DCW chief Swati Maliwal (File photo)

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal was reportedly molested by a 47-year-old man sitting in a car outside of Delhi’s AIIMS hospital, with the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) now claiming that the entire incident was “staged”, calling it a “drama”.

The BJP on Friday raised questions over DCW chief Swati Maliwal's molestation claims, alleging that the person she accused is an AAP member and her "drama" was part of a conspiracy that has now been "exposed", as per PTI reports.

Calling the molestation case a “drama”, BJP leader Shazia Ilmi said that Swati Maliwal has now been exposed. She wrote on Twitter, “@AamAadmiParty and... Did a sting to defame Delhi and its police and serious questions arise on its credibility. Is cheap politics legitimate on the serious issue of women's safety?”

Former DCW chief Barkha Shukla Singh said by indulging in such drama, Maliwal should not weaken women.

Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva said Harish Chandra Suryavanshi, who was accused of harassing Maliwal, is actually a prominent activist of the Aam Aadmi Party in Sangam Vihar. Sachdeva released a photo in which the accused is seen campaigning with AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal.

जिनहें लगता है मेरे बारे में झूठी गंदी बातें कर मुझे डरा देंगे उनको बता दूँ। मैंने सर पे कफ़न बांध इस छोटी सी ज़िंदगी में बहुत बड़े काम किए है। मुझपे कई अटैक हुए पर मैं रुकी नही। हर अत्याचार से मेरे अंदर की आग और बढ़ी। मेरी आवाज़ कोई नही दबा सकता। जब तक ज़िंदा हूँ लड़ती रहूँगी! — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) January 20, 2023

Slamming the claims of the molestation case being fake, Swati Maliwal took to her Twitter to slam the Bhartiya Janta Party, calling their arguments “dirty lies”. She further said that she has faced many attacks in her life and that they won’t faze her.

Tweeting in Hindi, the DCW chief said, “Let me tell those who think that they will scare me by telling dirty lies about me. I have done many big things in this short life, with a shroud on my head. I was attacked many times but did not stop. With every atrocity, the fire inside me grew stronger. No one can suppress my voice. I will keep fighting as long as I am alive!”

Swati Maliwal, earlier this week, claimed that she was harassed by a drunk man outside of AIIMS and when she approached to reprimand him, her hand got stuck in the moving car’s window and she got dragged for 10-15 meters.

(With inputs from agencies)

