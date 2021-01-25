Planes with 'Worst President Ever' banner fly over Donald Trump's home

On January 20, former US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania left the White House and moved to their new home in Florida but criticism seems to follow him even there. Recently, two planes with banners provoking Trump were spotted flying over his residence. The message trailing behind one of the aircraft conveyed 'Worst President Ever', while the second one carried the sign 'Trump You Pathetic Loser Go Back To Moscow'.

The planes were spotted close to the Mar-a-Lago resort where the former president is currently residing. However, there has been no clue on who was behind the banners, which were trailing behind planes that flew over the beach.

The 45th President of the United States, who departed Washington DC following a farewell rally, was greeted by some of his supporters at the club with signs that read, 'Still My President' and 'Trump Won!', the Daily Mail reported.

Earlier, in November 2019 Trump announced why he was changing his residency from New York to Florida.

“They haven't treated me properly, I pay millions of taxes,” he explained to ABC News.

“Millions and millions of dollars in New York and they've never treated me, you know, since I became president, they just haven't treated me, I think the office with that kind of respect,” said Trump.

Welcome back to Florida Mr. Trump pic.twitter.com/JN1AM0DPoq — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) January 24, 2021

Speaking to the Baltimore Sun, a real estate broker who works in Palm Beach and New York, Richard J. Steinberg, said, “Nobody that I’ve spoken to is looking forward to him coming back to Palm Beach.”

“Quite honestly, I think that whether you’re a Trump supporter or not, I don’t think that there are many people that in good conscience can justify what happened on January 6, and I think that most – most – people hold him at least partially responsible,” he added.