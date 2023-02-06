Pervez Musharraf death: From Kargil War to Benazir Bhutto death, top controversies of Pakistan’s ex-president

Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf (Photo - ANI)

General Pervez Musharraf, who was the former President of Pakistan, passed away at the age of 79 on February 5. Musharraf died due to a prolonged illness on Sunday as he was undergoing treatment for his ailments at a hospital in Dubai.

Pervez Musharraf was undergoing treatment for a rare disease called amyloidosis, which eventually led to his death. The former Pakistan President was suffering from the disease for several years, and it had a major impact on many of his organs, hampering their functions.

Pervez Musharraf was the President of Pakistan from 1999 to 2008 and had been declared a fugitive in the Benazir Bhutto murder case and the Red Mosque cleric killing case. He was one of the most controversial figures in Pakistan politics.

Pervez Musharraf death: Top controversies of former Pakistan President

Mastermind of Kargil War

General Pervez Musharraf, who was the Chief of Pakistan Army Staff at the time, was deemed the mastermind behind the 1999 Kargil War between India and Pakistan. Musharraf was the one who betrayed the 1999 Lahore Declaration and carried out several military operations against India along the Mushkoh-Drass-Kargil-Batalik front in Jammu and Kashmir in March 1999.

9/11 attacks and Afghanistan war

The 9/11 attacks in the United States were carried out by terrorist and al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden, who had been hiding out in Afghanistan under the Taliban’s safety net. Musharraf saw this as an opportunity to join forces with the US against Afghanistan, which shares a border with Pakistan. Turning into a US aid, Musharraf helped the American military transit to Afghanistan amid the war.

Assassination of Benazir Bhutto

Pervez Musharraf, who was the military ruler of Pakistan, was named in the murder of Benazir Bhutto, who was next in line to become the Prime Minister of the country. Bhutto had requested extra security, tinted cars, and guards from Musharraf after she feared for her life, and soon after, she was killed in a gun-grenade attack in 2007 during a public rally.

2007 Pakistan Emergency

A state of Emergency was declared in Pakistan by President Pervez Musharraf, which lasted for over a month. During this time, the constitution of Pakistan was suspended. The Emergency was imposed just before Musharraf was expected to be removed from the list of candidates for the upcoming Presidential Elections in the state.

