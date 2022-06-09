Pakistan: Hindu temple in Karachi vandalised, idols inside Shri Mari Maata Mandir desecrated

File photo

A Hindu temple in Pakistan’s Karachi became the latest victim of vandalism and targeted attack on minority communities in the country when a mob forcefully entered the temple and desecrated the idols of deities inside the mandir.

In an incident of vandalism inside places of worship, the idols of deities at Shri Mari Maata Mandir in Karachi's Korangi area were attacked on Wednesday. The temple is located in the "J" area within the limits of Korangi police station.

The Hindu community leaving in Karachi was panicked and fear-stricken due to the vandalism incident, and police were deployed across the Korangi area to maintain the law and order situation in the area, said The Express Tribune newspaper.

Sanjeev, a Hindu resident of the area, told the newspaper that six to eight individuals on motorcycles came into the area and attacked the temple. "We don't know who has attacked and why," he said, as per news agency PTI.

Korangi SHO Farooq Sanjrani further confirmed that five to six people were involved in the vandalisation of the Hindu temple in Pakistan’s Karachi, and a case has been registered against the perpetrators. The police are continuing their investigation into the matter.

News reports further said that the mob not only desecrated the temple and idols of Hindu deities but also attacked the house of the Hindu priest. It must be noted that no arrests have been made by the Karachi police in the matter so far.

Temples belonging to the minority Hindu population in Pakistan are often the target of mob violence. In October, a historical temple located at the bank of the Indus River in Kotri was allegedly desecrated by unidentified people.

According to official estimates, 75 lakh Hindus live in Pakistan. However, according to the community, over 90 lakh Hindus are living in the country. The Hindu community living in Pakistan has often complained of harassment by extremists, and several incidents of targeted attacks have been recorded in the neighbouring country over the years.

(With PTI inputs)

