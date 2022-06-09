Austerity measures: How Pakistan plans to save electricity, fuel and money?

(Image Source: Reuters)

Pakistan is going through a severe energy and fuel crisis amid financial emergency, due to which Pakistan's coalition government on Tuesday announced austerity measures to save money and conserve energy. The energy conservation plan has been approved by the country's cabinet. The petrol prices in Pakistan rose by 40% or Rs 60 per litre in one week.

Pakistanis are already grappling with higher costs of living after recent fuel and food price hikes. "While we are asking people to face hardships and share the economic burden, we are also taking austerity measures at the government level to pass on less burden to people," Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said.

What are the measures to be taken?

1. There will be a slash in the petrol quota of government officials and cabinet members by 40%.

2. The government has also decided there would be a complete ban on unnecessary foreign visits by government officials and ministers. Only obligatory visits and important bilateral visits will be allowed once cleared by the relevant committee. Government officials would also not be allowed to seek medical treatment abroad.

3. There will be a restriction on buying vehicles at the government level, except for utility vehicles such as ambulances, school buses or solid waste management trucks.

4. The cabinet has decided to restrict lunches, dinners and hi-teas at government offices and its allied departments and autonomous bodies.

5. The consumption of utilities at the government level and at offices would be reduced by 10% while the purchase of office equipment and supplies has also been restricted.

6. To conserve energy and save fuel, the government has decided to restore the five-day working week.

7. Work from home policy is being considered on Fridays to further reduce demand for fuel and energy but a mechanism will be devised so that work efficiency is not affected during remote work.

8. Plan to switch off street lights on alternate nights to save electricity.

9. Adjust business hours and close markets after sundown to save energy will be finalised after a meeting of ministers and the business community.

10. Plan to gradually reduce the duration of loadshedding to two hours by the end of this month. The electricity being produced in the country is 22,000 MW and the requirement is 26,000 MW.

11. Plans to ban wedding functions in Islamabad city after 10 pm with effect from June 8.