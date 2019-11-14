'Osama bin Laden was Pakistan's hero,' claims Pervez Musharraf, watch video

An interview clip of Pakistan's former President Pervez Musharraf is going viral on social media in which he is heard saying that the slain terrorist Osama Bin Laden and other terrorists were Pakistan's heroes.

The un-dated interview clip has been shared by a Pakistan politician Farhatullah Babar.

In the clip, the former Pakistani President Musharraf is also heard claiming that Kashmiris who came from India to Pakistan were welcomed and taken as Mujahideen. He also said that they were trained in Pakistan to fight against the Indian army.

"Kashmiris who came from India into Pakistan were welcomed as our heroes, we trained them, Laskhar-e-Taiba (LeT) and 10-12 other terror groups were formed... Osama Bin Laden and other terrorists were Pakistan's heroes.

Gen Musharraf blurts that militants were nurtured and touted as 'heroes' to fight in Kashmir. If it resulted in destruction of two generations of Pashtuns it didn't matter. Is it wrong to demand Truth Commission to find who devised self serving policies that destroyed Pashtuns? https://t.co/5Q2LOvl3yb — Farhatullah Babar (@FarhatullahB) November 13, 2019

Musharraf has once again proved to the world that Pakistan is a terror hub who has nurtured it and trained terrorists to create unrest in J&K.

Musharraf also claimed that in 1979, Pakistan introduced religious militancy in Afghanistan to push the soviets and also welcomed Mujahideen from all over the world, trained them and supplied weapons. "Osama Bin Laden, Haqqani, Taliban, Ayman al-Zawahiri were our heroes, however, the situation later changed and they are not tagged as villains.