"There's no message I can give," says Kamala Harris' maternal uncle ahead of oath ceremony

As Donald Trump paves the way for Joe Biden to take oath on Wednesday, as the 46th President of the United States of America, Indian origin Kamala Harris will take oath as the first woman Vice-President of the US, amidst tight security.

Ahead of the event, Gopalan Balachandran, the maternal uncle of Kamala Harris had a message for her. Speaking to news agency ANI, he said, "There's no message I can give, I didn't help her become Vice-President. She did all on her own. All that I'll tell her is 'do whatever Shyamala (Kamala Harris's mother) taught you. You've been doing fine so far, keep it up. It's all I can say."

Kamala Harris 56, will be sworn in as 49th Vice-President of the United States by Justice Sonia Sotomayor, the first Latina member of the Supreme Court. She will make history as the first female, first Black and first Indian American Vice-President of the United States. She will be sworn in on two Bibles - one that belonged to a close family friend named Regina Shelton and another that belonged to Thurgood Marshall, the country's first African American Supreme Court justice.

Harris has described herself as 'a proud daughter of California' and thanked the people of America's most populous state for their support.

Kamala Harris career so far

In 2010, Harris became the first Black woman to be elected Attorney General of California.

Kamala Harris served as the attorney general of California from 2011 to 2017.

She served as a United States senator from California from 2017 until 2021

Started fighting for working families in California's Alameda County District Attorney's Office, where she focused on prosecuting child sexual assault cases.

She became the first Black woman elected as San Francisco's District Attorney.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden picked Harris in August 2020 as his running mate, the then California Senator.

Kamala Harris origin

Kamala Harris was born to two immigrant parents, Black father and an Indian mother. Her father, Donald Harris, was from Jamaica, and her mother, Shyamala Gopalan, who immigrated to the US from Chennai in 1958. Harris defines herself simply as 'American'.