Who is Nihita Biswas, the woman that married bikini killer Charles Sobhraj?

The Supreme court of Nepal has ordered to release of the famous French serial killer, Charles Sobhraj on Wednesday (December 22). Popularly known as the bikini killer, Sobhraj was imprisoned in the Himalayan republic since 2003 for murdering two North American tourists. Order to release the psychopath has been taken on health grounds.

Sobhraj has spent several prison terms. The bikini killer got married to his second wife, Nihita Biswas inside the Kathmandu prison on October 9, 2008.

Nihita Biswas was born in 1897, to a Bengali-origin businessman father and Shakuntala Thapa, a lawyer and human rights activist. Nihita did her school at Kathmandu's St Mary's High School and got her law degree from Tribhuvan University, Kirtipur, Nepal. Nihita married Charles Sobhraj and came into the limelight.

Nihita visited Sobhraj as a translator for his visiting French lawyer and fell in love with the Bikini killer. The two got engaged within three months of their meeting. At the time of their marriage, Nihita was 21 years old and Sobhraj was 64 years old.

Nihita was the first Nepali citizen to participate in Bigg Boss season 5. However, she could only survive for a week and was the first contestant to be evicted.