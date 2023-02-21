Search icon
New Murabba indoor super-city: What is Saudi Arabia’s new mega project of Mukaab building?

Saudi Arabia is planning to develop a new mega project inside its capital city of Riyadh, with a new super-city called New Murabba being developed in the area.

Visuals of Mukaab structure from New Murabba city (Screengrab from video)

The Middle East is famous for its cutting-edge infrastructure and new and improved technology, with the Burj Khalifa building as one of the most stunning attractions in the area. Now, Saudi Arabia is planning to develop an indoor city called New Murabba, with the Mukaab as its star attraction.

In a new project, the Saudi Arabian government has announced plans for a massive new project – an indoor super-city called New Murabba being developed in the capital Riyadh. The star attraction of the project is set to be a massive structure called The Mukaab.

According to Arab News, the New Murabba super city will be completely indoors and its centerpiece will be called The Mukaab. The Saudi Arabian government has released a promotional video of the upcoming city, which is now going viral on social media.

The Mukaab is set to be the centerpiece of the New Murabba, which is a 400-meter-high hollow and cubical structure, which will reportedly be able to contain 20 times the volume of the Empire State Building in New York.

 

 

Arab News further reported that the New Murabba and Mukaab project will include a museum, a technology and design university, a multipurpose theatre, and more than 80 entertainment and cultural venue, making it extremely cutting-edge.

The news outlet also revealed that the indoor super-city of New Murabba will have 25 million square kilometres of floor area, 104,000 residential units, 9,000 hotel rooms, 980,000 square metres of retail space, 1.4 million square metres of office space, 620,000 square metres of leisure assets and 1.8 million square metres of community facilities.

Access to New Murabba and Mukaab will be very easy for tourists as it will be just a short drive from the Riyadh airport, and is expected to have its own transport system. The mega project of Saudi Arabia is expected to be completed by 2030.

The construction of the massive structure is currently underway and is expected to boost the tourism industry of Riyadh in the coming future.

READ | DNA Explainer: Why are Muslims against Saudi Arabia's plan to construct a new city called New Murabba?

