New COVID-19 strain more contagious, to cause more deaths: UK Study

Headlines

Wordle 794 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 22

DNA TV Show: How's ISRO ensuring Chandrayaan-3’s safe landing on moon?

Haryana govt transfers 20 IPS officers; Gurugram gets new police commissioner

Who is Yati Narsinghanand, Ghaziabad’s priest stopped by Delhi police over ‘hate speech’

Asia Cup 2023: Sunil Gavaskar reacts to Sanju Samson-Yuzvendra Chahal's exclusion from India's squad

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Wordle 794 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 22

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

Haryana govt transfers 20 IPS officers; Gurugram gets new police commissioner

Indian films banned in Pakistan

10 most venomous animals in the world

Dhirubhai Ambani Memorial House: Inside photos of Mukesh Ambani’s Rs 100 crore ancestral home 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

IND vs IRE 2023, 2nd T20I highlights: Rinku Singh guides India to victory over Ireland by 33 runs

Salman Khan rocks a stylish new bald look; fans impressed and hoping for 'Tere Naam 2'

Insights on India's selection process for Asia Cup 2023: Ajit Agarkar & Rohit Sharma addresses the press conference

Indian Matchmaking's Pradhyuman Maloo, who rejected 150 marriage proposals, now accused of domestic violence by wife

Jailer crosses Rs 500 crore at box office, Rajinikanth-starrer becomes only the second Tamil film to achieve the feat

'He’s the protagonist...': Gulshan Devaiah slams portal for not naming Pankaj Tripathi in post about OMG 2's success

HomeWorld

World

New COVID-19 strain more contagious, to cause more deaths: UK Study

The new study says that the new variant of coronavirus has a 56 per cent higher rate of transmission but shows no clear evidence of the severity.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 11:07 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The new strain of coronavirus that has been reported in the United Kingdom (UK) is more contagious and it is likely to cause more hospitalisations and deaths next year, says a new study.

According to a study by the Centre for Mathematical Modelling of Infectious Diseases at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, the new variant of coronavirus has a 56 per cent higher rate of transmission than other strains.

The study does not show clear evidence of whether the new variant results in more or less severe disease.

The new study also said that measures taken by the UK such as a national lockdown in November were not likely to reduce the reproduction number of the virus to less than one unless they closed the schools and universities too. The reproduction number refers to the estimated number of new infections that stem from a single cause.

The UK government earlier said that the new variant of coronavirus appeared to be 70 per cent more transmissible than the other identified strains of the virus.

Patrick Vallance, who is the country's chief scientific adviser, on December 19 said that the new variant of coronavirus had as many as two dozen mutations that might affect the proteins of the virus.

Recently, there have been concerns that the treatments and the vaccines being used now may turn out to be less effective against this new strain of coronavirus.

The European health regulator though said that the variant was probably not too different from the previous strains to escape the effects of the vaccines produced by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE.

As for the vaccines, the study suggested that the vaccination may need to be sped up to control the spread of the new strain of coronavirus. It may be required to go up to a rate of two million people per week, which is more than the current rate of 200,000 people per week.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Shocking: Model stopped from boarding flight over her bikini dress, details inside

Viral video: Specially-abled boy makes incredible portrait of Elvish Yadav, internet is super impressed

Prakash Raj slammed for controversial tweet about ISRO's Chandrayaan 3 mission: 'You are forgetting basic nationalism'

Lionel Messi becomes most decorated footballer of all time after guiding Inter Miami to Leagues Cup glory

GATE 2024: Application process to begin this week, check important dates and documents required

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

Inside pics of Hanover lodge, Rs 11,88 crore mansion bought by Indian businessman Ravi Ruia

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE