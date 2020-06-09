Headlines

Nepal's parliament unanimously endorses Constitution amendment bill for new map

The main opposition party Nepali Congress and Madhes-based parties also backed the proposal to consider the constitution amendment bill, replacing the country’s map which includes Indian territories of Kalapani, Lipu Lekh and Limpiyadhura.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 09, 2020, 11:41 PM IST

Nepalese parliament on Tuesday unanimously endorsed a proposal to consider a controversial Constitutional amendment bill, replacing the country’s map in the national emblem which includes Indian territories of Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura.

The bill was tabled by Nepalese Law Minister Shivamaya Tumbahangphe in the parliament's House of Representatives on May 30.

Apart from the ruling Nepal Communist Party, the main opposition party Nepali Congress and Madhes-based parties also backed the proposal to consider the constitution amendment bill, local media reports said. 

The unanimous endorsement of the lower house will now pave way for the government expedite the process to replace new political map in Nepal's national emblem.

The amendment bill seeks to incorporate updated political map in the Constitution of Nepal, depicting areas of Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura within its own borders.

The government had registered the bill at the Parliament on May 22, seeking to amend Schedule 3 of the constitution to update Nepal's political map in the national emblem.

The new map will be used in all official documents including the coat of arms after the amendment bill is endorsed through parliament. The amendment requires a two-thirds majority vote in parliament. 

With the support of opposition Nepali Congress which has 63 seats, the government has already secured the required two-thirds majority votes in parliament. The ruling Nepal Communist Party has 174 seats to muster the required two-thirds majority in the 275-member House of Representatives. 

Earlier on May 18, the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli had endorsed the new political map. The Ministry of Land Management had officially made the new map public two days later.

