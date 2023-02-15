Meet Nimrat Randhawa aka Nikki Haley from Amritsar, who joined the race for US president (Photo: Zee Media Bureau)

A woman of Indian descent has emerged as a candidate for the next US presidential election in 2024. Nikki Haley, a two-term governor of South Carolina who embraces her Indian heritage, has declared her candidature for the Republican Party.

Using her social media, Haley published a video announcing that she would be running for the Republican Party's nomination for the next US presidential election, making her the third Indian American to do so. In America, "it's time for a new generation of leadership," according to Haley. On November 5, 2024, there will be presidential elections in the United States.

Haley was chosen to serve as the United States' ambassador to the UN while Donald Trump was president. In the US government, she was the first Indian American to be designated to a cabinet-level position. In her speech on Wednesday in Charleston, South Carolina, she will outline the election campaign strategy.

She is the first Republican challenger to Trump who has made an official presentation of her candidature. Along with them, the following candidates are anticipated to enter the race: the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis; the former president, Mike Pence; the senator from South Carolina, Tim Scott; the governor of New Hampshire, Chris Sununu; and the former governor of Arkansas, Asa Hutchinson.

Who is Nimrat Randhawa ?

Nimrat Randhawa aka Nikki's parents immigrated to America from Amritsar. Nimrat was born and raised in a small town called Bamberg. Her family is originally from Tarn Taran in Punjab. Her father, Ajit Singh Randhawa, later settled in Amritsar in 1954.

The entire Randhawa family relocated to South Carolina where her father was hired as a university professor. After getting married to an American named Michael Haley in 1996, Nimrat changed her name to Nikki and became a Christian. Michael Haley is a member of the South Carolina National Army Guard, according to the information. Nikki Haley married according to Christian and Sikh traditions. Michael Haley and Nikki have two kids.

