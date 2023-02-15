Who is Surabhi Anand, daughter of ex-Bihar MP and strongman Anand Mohan? Her fiance Rajhans is civil servant

Surabhi Anand marriage: Her brother Chetan Anand is a friend of Rajhans Singh (Photo: Instagram)

Surabhi Anand, the daughter of former Bihar MP and strongman Anand Mohan, will get married today. She is getting married to Rajhans Singh, a Munger native, in Patna. Anand, his son, daughter and wife recently celebrated a ceremony. Surabhi shared a photograph of herself in the ceremony. She can be seen wearing a yellow dress and turmeric smeared on her face and limbs. Who is Surabhi Anand, Anand Mohan's daughter? What is Rajhans Singh, the son-in-law of the former MP?

According to reports, around 100 dishes will be served in the wedding reception of Surabhi Anand. 50 quintals of non-vegetarian food has also been arranged for. This includes chicken, mutton and fish. Vegetarian food. Gulab Jamun, Rasmalai, Rasgulla, Rasmalai and other deserts. Around 30 lakh rasgullas are being made.

Anand Mohan has invited around 15000 people. The marriage is taking place at a farm house in Patna's Bairia. They have created artificial ponds for marriage. The area has the capacity of around 20000 people.

Last Monday, she got engaged. CM Nitish Kumar, Tejashvi Yadav and other political personalities took part in the show.

Who is Surabhi? Who is Rajhans Singh?

Surabhi is a lawyer by profession. Rajhans, meanwhile, is an IRTS. This is a big post in the Indian Railways. He is a native of Munger. Anand Mohan and Rajhans Singh's family have known each other for several years. Rajhans is the friend of Anand Mohan's son Chetan Anand.

Rajhans Singh comes from an agrarian family. He has around 100 bighas of land. He is a native of Diyara's Jameen Degree. Ranjhans completed his primary education from Munger.

He did his schooling from Munger's Saraswati Shishu Mandir. He later came to Patna for further studies. He went to Hyderabad later. Here, he did his B-Tech from National Institute of Technology, Durgapur.

In 2019, he cracked the UPSC exam. He got 660th rank. Before this, he worked at the Tata Group. He cleared the UPSC exam in his third attempt.

Rajhans had conducted his UPSC studies from Delhi. He didn't take any tutions for UPSC.