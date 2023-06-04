Search icon
Meet Kabir Mulchandani, Indian-origin businessman offering luxurious party on plane, will cost 12 lakh per hour

The Five Hotels & Resorts will begin taking reservations for its very own 16-passenger private plane starting from Thursday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 11:15 AM IST

Instagram: @fivehotelsandresorts

A private jet experience unlike any other is available from a luxury hospitality company owned by a businessman of Indian origin. The 16-passenger aeroplane would include non-stop entertainment, according to Kabir Mulchandani's Five Holdings, which is well-known for its opulent party hotels and resorts.

The company based in Dubai revealed on Thursday that it is now taking reservations for Fly FIVE. The party plane has a unique "gust belt" to assure passenger safety, LED lighting throughout, and a bedroom with a roomy king-size bed. Anyone may reserve a flight for a trip lasting up to 12 hours.

The Five Hotels & Resorts will begin taking reservations for its very own 16-passenger private plane starting from Thursday, promising that the fun will start before you even arrive in Dubai. "We've started thinking of ourselves as an entertainment company," says Kabir Mulchandani, Five Global Holdings' chairman and founder, who personally owns the plane. 

Who can book the plane?
Only hotel guests can take flights. Anyone can reserve a seat on the plane for a trip lasting up to 12 hours.

What is the total cost of partying on the plane?
Partying on the private jet will cost Rs 11-12 lakh per hour, excluding additional relocation costs. A round-trip ticket from London to Dubai would cost almost $195,000, which, when spread throughout an entire journey, is comparable to the price of an Emirates Airlines first-class ticket.

During the COVID-19 shutdown, when he observed a spike in the market for private jets, Mr Mulchandani decided to purchase the plane. 

When he reached the agreement for the purchase in August 2021 and signed the contract a few months later, according to Mr Mulchandani, he wasn't anticipating earning money on the jet. It served as the brand's primary marketing tool, according to him. And when it's not reserved, he and his business can use it. But in some ways, Mr Mulchandani had impeccable timing: He claims to have secured fuel costs for a period of five years at a discount from the going rate. He refused to tell how much he paid for the jet but claims that it has a market value between $80 million and $85 million.

According to Mr Mulchandani, the aircraft has to fly 200 hours a year to break even.

