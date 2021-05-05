Meet Bill and Melinda Gates’ children and how much money they will inherit from their father's vast fortune

Billionaire couple Bill and Melinda Gates on Monday (May 3) paid tribute to their "incredible" children as they announced about their divorce after 27 years of marriage.

Bill and Melinda are parents to Jennifer, 25, Rory, 21, and Phoebe, 18.

Though Bill Gates is one of the world's richest persons with a net worth of USD 130 billion, he and Melinda have brought their children up in a very simple manner.

It is to be noted that the trio will inherit only a tiny percentage of their parents' wealth, which will be about USD 10 million each.

Speaking about his decision to donate most of his money to charity, Bill told a Reddit Q&A in 2013: "I definitely think leaving kids massive amounts of money is not a favour to them.".

Speaking to the Times in 2019, Melinda said: "We try to break the ice, but it’s not the easiest.”

Jennifer

Jennifer, 25, is the couple's oldest child and she is currently studying medicine. Jennifer is also an avid equestrian. Jennifer graduated from Stanford University in 2018.

Speaking about her childhood, Jennifer once said, "I was born into a huge situation of privilege, and I think it's about using those opportunities and learning from them to find things that I'm passionate about and hopefully make the world a little bit of a better place."

Following her parents' divorce, Jennifer wrote on Instagram, "Hi friends, by now many of you have heard the news that my parents are separating. It's been a challenging stretch of time for our whole family. I'm still learning how to best support my own process and emotions as well as my family members at this time, and am grateful for the space to do so. I won't personally comment further on anything around the separation, but please know that your kind words and support mean the world to me. Thank you for understanding our desire for privacy while we navigate the next phases of our lives."

Rory

The 21-year-old Rory prefers to stay out of the spotlight.

Melinda once praised him in an interview and said, “When my son Rory was born, I spent a lot of time imagining what this little person would be like and who he would be as he grew up. Now, as we near his 18th birthday, I have my answer. Rory is compassionate and curious. He’s a great son and a caring brother. He’s inherited his parents’ obsessive love of puzzles - and one of the things that makes me proudest: Rory is a feminist. As he goes out into the world, I feel more optimistic than ever about the future his generation will build."

Phoebe

Phoebe was born in 2002 and she is Bill and Melinda Gates' youngest child. Phoebe has 84,400 Instagram followers despite her profile being private.