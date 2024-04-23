Twitter
Maldives: President Mohamed Muizzu's ruling PNC secures supermajority in parliamentary elections

Over 200,000 people voted in the parliamentary elections, in which 326 candidates were in the fray for 93 seats in the next parliamentary assembly, including six new seats. Maldives ruling party's candidates contested 90 seats.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Apr 23, 2024, 10:51 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Image Credit: ANI
President Mohamed Muizzu's ruling People's National Congress (PNC) has won a supermajority in the Maldives Parliament. His party won 60 seats in the parliamentary elections held on Sunday, Maldives-based Sun Online reported. 

Over 200,000 people voted in the parliamentary elections, in which 326 candidates were in the fray for 93 seats in the next parliamentary assembly, including six new seats. Maldives ruling party's candidates contested 90 seats. The candidates who contested the elections also included 89 candidates from the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP); 39 candidates from the Democrats; 10 candidates from the Jumhoory Party (JP); four candidates from the Maldives Development Alliance (MDA); four from the Adhaalath Party (AP); two from the Maldives National Party (MNP); and 130 independent candidates.

According to preliminary results, President Mohamed Muizzu's PNC secured the win in more than 60 seats, which is roughly two-thirds of the total seats. It does not include the independent candidates who contested with the party's support and candidates from the MNP and MDA. MNP and MDA are two parties allied with the ruling coalition. Notably, the then-ruling Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) won a supermajority with 64 seats in the elections held in 2019, while the then-opposition PPM-PNC coalition secured a win in just eight seats, according to Sun Online report.

The then-ruling PPM won a majority in the 2014 elections, Sun Online reported. The only ruling party that has not been able to secure a majority was the MDP in the 2009 elections. Notably, ties between India and the Maldives had become strained since Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu assumed office.

He criticised India during and after the presidential polls and his government also formally requested India to withdraw its troops from Male. However, in March, Muizzu requested New Delhi for debt relief measures, while stating that India would continue to remain the Maldives' "closest ally," local media reported.

He further claimed that he has "not taken any action nor made any statements" that may strain the relationship between the two countries. In an interview with local media 'Mihaaru', Muizzu said that he hopes India will accommodate debt relief measures for the Maldives' in the repayment of the hefty loans taken from the country over consecutive governments, Adhadhu reported. 

He said, "The conditions we have inherited are such that there are very large loans taken from India. Hence, we are holding discussions to explore leniencies in the repayment structure of these loans. Instead of halting any ongoing projects, proceed with them at speed. So I see no reason for any adverse effects [on Maldives-India relations]."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

READ | Taiwan hit by dozens of earthquakes, largest measuring 6.3 magnitude, no major damage reported

