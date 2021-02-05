Headlines

Know about the 'activist' Mia Khalifa and all her social media activism

Mia Khalifa has become an important activist for social and political justice. She first gained notoriety from her fight against the porn industry.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 05, 2021, 06:33 AM IST

Till now known to the world as a former pornstar, Mia Khalifa suddenly came to limelight for her 'activism' on social media in support of the agitating farmers in India against the new farm laws. In her post, Mia shared a picture from the protests and expressed severe shock over the sequence of events in Delhi.

"What in the human rights violations is going on?! They cut the internet around New Delhi?! #FarmersProtest," Mia Khalifa said in the caption of her post. She also shared a picture from the protests wherein a man was seen holding a placard that said, "Stop killing farmers!"

However, this is not the first time she has shown her activism. In the age of internet, Mia Khalifa has been doing social media activism for some time. Mia Khalifa has become an important activist for social and political justice. The social media influencer first gained notoriety from her fight against the porn industry, where she had worked for some time.

Mia has a massive social media fan following. On Instagram, Mia has over 22 million followers whereas, on Twitter, the social media influencer has an impressive 3.5 million fans following her. 

Here's some of Mia Khalifa's social media activism which gained a lot of popularity among netizens.

Support to agitating Indian farmers

Reiterating her support for India's agitating farmers, Mia Khalifa on Friday tweeted, "Confirming I have in fact regained consciousness, and would like to thank you for your concern, albeit unnecessary. Still standing with the farmers, though Heart suit". This she tweeted with a love sign.

Earlier she had shared a picture from the farmer protests and expressed severe shock over the sequence of events in Delhi.

Support for Lebanon

Born in Beirut, Lebanon, this Lebanese-American ex-pornstar could relate to the crisis her country has been facing lately. Khalifa did everything she could to raise support for victims of the Beirut explosion. Raising money and speaking up to help the nation has been her motto.

Lasy year, in an effort to raise money, Khalifa decided to auction off her infamous glasses. (She wore them for most of her porn videos.) All of the proceeds were for the Lebanese Red Cross to aid victims of the recent Beirut blasts that took place in 2020.

'Black Lives Matter'

As an immigrant from Yemen, Khalifa has always been vocal about racial issues and is a strong supporter of 'Black Lives Matter'. 

Fight against porn industry

Khalifa's harrowing experience in the porn industry left her fighting against BangBros. BangBros allegedly ripped off her contract multiple times, leading Khalifa to launch a petition to make them take off all her porn videos from their websites. Khalifa has been exceedingly open about her misleading contract with BangBros online.

Mia has been trying to bring awareness to the ways in which the porn industry doesn’t take women’s consent seriously, 

