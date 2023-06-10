Search icon
Japan: Two passenger planes bump into each other at Tokyo Airport

No injuries occurred, but the incident led to the closure of one of four runways at the airport at about 11 a.m. (0200 GMT).

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: Reuters |Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 11:43 AM IST

Japan: Two passenger planes bump into each other at Tokyo Airport
Photo: Pixabay (Image for representation)

Some flights were delayed at Tokyo's Haneda airport on Saturday after two planes appeared to have collided on the ground near a taxiway, public broadcaster NHK reported, citing Japan's transport ministry. No injuries occurred, NHK said, but the incident led to the closure of one of four runways at the airport at about 11 a.m. (0200 GMT).

The broadcaster showed footage of Eva Airways (2618.TW) and Thai Airways (THAI.BK) jets on the ground. Part of the wing of the Thai Airways plane looked to be broken, and what appeared to be fragments could be seen near the runway. Japan's transport ministry did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

RBI Recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for 35 Junior Engineer posts at opportunities.rbi.org.in
