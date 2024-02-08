Twitter
Headlines

Israel's PM Netanyahu dismisses Hamas' proposals for ceasefire, says 'we are on way to complete victory'

Tata Motors launches India’s cheapest CNG automatic car, priced at just Rs…

Meet star with Rs 3100 crore net worth, has Rs 800-crore property, studio, sports teams; still not India's richest actor

Meet man, left job to build Rs 698000 crore firm, donated over Rs 285 crore, he now has net worth of Rs…

Biggest box office flop lost Rs 1100 crore, studio boss lost job, director went into hiding, star had no film for years

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man who quit high-paying job, started selling idlis in small shop, he is now…

Portion of Delhi's Gokulpuri metro station collapses, 4 injured

Israel's PM Netanyahu dismisses Hamas' proposals for ceasefire, says 'we are on way to complete victory'

Side effects of Vitamin D overdose

Largest birds in the world

Benefits of drinking anjeer water

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

From ‘Parivarvaad’ Jibe To Mocking INDIA Bloc, Top 10 Moments Of PM Modi's Speech In Parliament

Big News! ED Raids Arvind Kejriwal's Secretary And Other AAP Leaders At 12 Locations In Delhi-NCR

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 4 Highlights: India Beat England By 106 Runs In Vizag, Level Series 1-1

Meet star with Rs 3100 crore net worth, has Rs 800-crore property, studio, sports teams; still not India's richest actor

Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals his son, wife’s reaction to Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal: ‘He was saying that…’

Biggest box office flop lost Rs 1100 crore, studio boss lost job, director went into hiding, star had no film for years

HomeWorld

World

Israel's PM Netanyahu dismisses Hamas' proposals for ceasefire, says 'we are on way to complete victory'

At a news conference in Beirut on Wednesday, Hamas spokesperson Osama Hamdan said that the organisation will send a team to Cairo to follow up on its recommendations for the hostage and truce arrangements.

article-main

ANI

Updated: Feb 08, 2024, 01:00 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

In a blow to diplomatic attempts to cessation of Israel-Gaza conflict, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed Hamas' plans for a ceasefire and hostage deal in Gaza, calling them "delusional," reported CNN. 

In a briefing on Wednesday, Netanyahu said, "We haven't committed to anything. We haven't committed to any of the delusional demands of Hamas, the numbers of terrorists with blood on their hands."

"There is not a commitment - there has to be a negotiation, it's a process, and at the moment, from what I see from Hamas, it's not happening," Netanyahu underlined. Netanyahu stated that Israel's goal is "complete victory" and that the country will "not do less than that."

"We are on the way to complete victory. The victory is achievable; it's not a matter of years or decades, it's a matter of months," CNN quoted him as saying. Netanyahu's answer comes as a blow to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is visiting the area as attempts to end the violence increase. However, the Israeli leader did not rule out the potential of additional talks.

At a news conference in Beirut on Wednesday, Hamas spokesperson Osama Hamdan said that the organisation will send a team to Cairo to follow up on its recommendations for the hostage and truce arrangements. 

Hamdan stated that the delegation will fly to Cairo on Thursday "in the context of our keenness to achieve the best results.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday in Tel Aviv, according to a pool of reporters travelling with the secretary, CNN reported. The meeting, held at 11:50 am local time was closed to the press.

The US State Secretary is in Israel for meetings with key government officials to press for a "humanitarian pause" as international and domestic US pressure to end the conflict in Gaza continues to mount, reported CNN. The discussions in Tel Aviv gained added significance due to Hamas presenting a response to a proposal aimed at securing the release of remaining hostages held by the group and achieving a sustained cessation of fighting in Gaza.

The complete Hamas response outlines three phases, each lasting 45 days, including the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza, a substantial humanitarian effort, and unrestricted movement for people across Gaza, as per information obtained by CNN. On both his current and last trip to the Middle East, Blinken has stressed that the Israeli government must make "difficult" decisions and move toward a two-state solution if it wants to achieve normalisation with Saudi Arabia and if it wants the support of its Arab neighbours for security and reconstruction in Gaza.

The top US diplomat, who met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Monday, said that Saudi Arabia still has a "strong interest" in normalizing relations with Israel, but the Crown Prince made clear that the war in Gaza must end and there must be "a clear, credible, timebound path to the establishment of a Palestinian state." 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt attend dance rehearsals for Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash, see viral video

Greater Noida news: Muzzles made mandatory for pet dogs in GB Nagar after rising bite cases

India's biggest flop film, made for over Rs 300 crore, failed to recover cost, had big superstars, hero disappeared..

Meet IAS officer, son of rickshaw puller, lost mother early, cracked UPSC in 1st try at 22; inspiration behind movie...

Not Ibrahim Ali Khan or Shanaya Kapoor, this star kid to make Bollywood debut with Mohit Suri, YRF's romantic drama

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE