Israel-Iran conflict: Israeli military vows response to attack as calls for restraint mount

Israel is considering its response to Iran's first-ever direct attack on its soil. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu summoned his war cabinet for the second time in less than 24 hours to weigh options after Iran's missile and drone assault over the weekend. Israel's military chief stated that a response would be forthcoming but did not provide details, reported Reuters.

The attack has heightened tensions in the region, with fears of further escalation. While no fatalities occurred, the incident has raised concerns about a potential escalation of conflict between the two nations. The United States, while pledging support to Israel, has emphasised a desire to avoid a broader war.

The attack, launched in retaliation for an alleged Israeli airstrike on Iran's embassy compound in Damascus, has exacerbated existing tensions. It comes amid ongoing clashes between Israel and Iran-aligned groups across the region, including in Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, and Iraq.

International leaders, including the European Union, France, Germany, and the United Nations, have called for restraint to prevent further escalation. Russia, while refraining from publicly criticising Iran, has also urged caution.

Iran's attack, which involved over 300 missiles and drones, resulted in limited damage and casualties. Most of the projectiles were intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome defence system, with assistance from the US, UK, France, and Jordan.

In Gaza, where thousands have been killed in Israeli airstrikes, Iran's action has received support from some factions. The conflict in Gaza, which began in October, has seen significant casualties on both sides, reported Reuters.

As Israel weighs its response, the international community remains on edge, hoping to avoid further violence in the region.