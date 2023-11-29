Israel-Hamas truce: Israel prison releases 30 Palestinian women, children on Day 5 of temporary ceasefire

The Israel Prisons Service confirmed that it facilitated the release of 30 Palestinian inmates as part of the deal to free Israeli hostages in Gaza.

As a part of an extended truce deal, Israel Prison released 30 Palestinian prisoners on Tuesday, reported The Times of Israel.

Moreover, according to Qatar, the list includes 15 women and 15 minors, The Times of Israel reported.

Earlier today, Hamas released 12 more hostages, including two foreign nationals, on the first day of the extended truce between Israel and Hamas, as reported by the Jerusalem Post.

The hostages mainly include the elderly and certain family members.

As part of the deal, Israel has halted aerial surveillance above the enclave for some six hours daily to allow Hamas to locate all the hostages, which are held in separate locations, the Jerusalem Post reported.

Moreover, to date, 60 female and child hostages have been released from Gaza.

Meanwhile, under a separate agreement, one Filipino and 25 Thai citizens have been released, as has one Israeli who also holds Russian citizenship, according to the Jerusalem Post.

Last month, four women were also freed, two of whom were Americans and another two Israelis.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that his country is committed to ensuring the return of all hostages, the elimination of Hamas and the promise that Gaza will no longer pose a threat to Israeli citizens.

"We are committed to continuing our mission: the return of all our abductees, the elimination of Hamas above and below ground, and the promise that Gaza will no longer pose a threat to the citizens of Israel," the Israeli PM posted on his official 'X' handle.