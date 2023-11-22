'Israel-Hamas war should not turn into regional conflicts': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said it was important to ensure that the Israel-Hamas war does not take the shape of a regional conflict.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said it was important to ensure that the Israel-Hamas war does not take the shape of a regional conflict and expressed concern over the prevailing insecurity and instability in West Asia.

In his opening remarks at the virtual summit of Leaders of G20 countries, Modi made it clear that terrorism was “unacceptable” to everyone and that the death of civilians, anywhere, was condemnable.

The prime minister also welcomed news of the announcement of the release of hostages and expressed the hope that they will be set free soon.

“It is necessary to ensure timely and continuous delivery of humanitarian aid. It is also necessary to ensure that the war between Israel and Hamas does not escalate into a regional conflict,” Modi said.

The virtual summit of Leaders of G20 countries was attended by Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, UAE President Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, among others.

“Our coming together shows that we are sensitive to all issues and standing together for their solution. We believe that terrorism is unacceptable to us. Death of civilians, wherever it may be, is condemnable. We welcome the news of the release of hostages. We hope all hostages will be released soon,” Modi said.

The prime minister also spoke about the “negative effects” of artificial intelligence and made a strong pitch for global regulation of the emerging technology.

“There are growing concerns across the world on the negative use of AI. India’s thinking is clear, we have to work together on global regulation of AI. We must understand the dangers posed by deepfakes to society and individuals and move forward,” Modi said.

Addressing the G20 leaders, he said, “When on November 16 last year, Indonesian President Joko Widodo handed the ceremonial gavel to me, I had said we will make G20 inclusive, ambitious, action-oriented and decisive. In one year, we have together achieved this.” All of us together have taken G20 to newer heights, he said.

“In this world full of mistrust and challenges, it is this trust that binds us together. In the last year, we have expressed confidence in ‘One Earth, One Family and One Future’. Moving away from controversies, we have worked with unity and cooperation,” Modi said.

“I can never forget that moment when in Delhi all of us welcomed the African Union into the G20. This message of inclusivity given by the G20 to the world is unprecedented. It is a matter of pride for India that under its presidency, Africa was given a voice. In the last year in the G20, Global South’s voice has also been heard,” Modi said.

The prime minister asserted that the G20 has increased the confidence in multilateralism and global governance reforms have been given a direction.

The prime minister also invited leaders of G20 nations and that of the Global South to study the Aspirational Districts Program of India, which aims at implementing sustainable development goals at the local level in the country. “This single initiative has changed the lives of 25 crore people in the country,” Modi said.