Iran President Ebrahim Raisi to visit Pakistan today amid tensions with Israel

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Israel war cabinet discusses efforts to free hostages held in Gaza

Meet man, son of Indian billionaire who was richer than Mukesh Ambani, got Rs 250 crore gift, his salary is…

Vivek Gomber says collaborating with Hansal Mehta, Jai Mehta for Lootere was 'no-brainer' for him | Exclusive

Earth Day 2024: Google Doodle features aerial photos of planet's natural beauty, biodiversity

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to interact with Indian armed forces at Siachen glacier today

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Israel war cabinet discusses efforts to free hostages held in Gaza

Meet man, son of Indian billionaire who was richer than Mukesh Ambani, got Rs 250 crore gift, his salary is…

Vivek Gomber says collaborating with Hansal Mehta, Jai Mehta for Lootere was 'no-brainer' for him | Exclusive

7 benefits of drinking soy milk

Natural ways to boost immunity during summer

Benefits of eating bitter gourd in summer

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

Karnataka Horror: Congress Leader's Daughter Stabbed To Death On College Campus In Hubballi

Manipur: Firing At Polling Booth, Voters Run For Cover | Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Israel Launches Missile Attack on Iran's Isfahan In Response To Iranian Assault | Breaking News

This artiste refused to work in Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol-starrer Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, regretted decision later

Soni Razdan takes a dig at Mukesh Khanna for opposing Zeenat Aman over live-in relationships: 'Can't imagine...'

Diljit Dosanjh's biggest flop ended Karan Johar's career, not available on OTT, director quit Bollywood, film earned...

HomeWorld

World

Iran President Ebrahim Raisi to visit Pakistan today amid tensions with Israel

Raisi will also visit Lahore and Karachi to meet provincial leaders, according to the statement.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Apr 22, 2024, 06:12 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi will travel to Islamabad on Monday to meet his Pakistani counterpart Asif Ali Zardari, Pakistan's foreign ministry said, as the two countries seek to mend ties following deadly cross-border attacks this year.

Raisi will be accompanied by "a high-level delegation comprising the foreign minister... as well as a large business delegation," the foreign ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

The tit-for-tat missile strikes in January in the porous border region of Balochistan -- split between the two nations -- stoked regional tensions already inflamed by the Israel-Hamas war.

Tehran carried out the strikes against an anti-Iran group in Pakistan the same week it targeted Iraq and Syria.

Pakistan responded with a raid on "militant targets" in Iran's Sistan-Balochistan province, one of the few mainly Sunni Muslim regions in Shiite-dominated Iran.

Both countries have in the past accused each other of sheltering militants.

A visit to Islamabad by Tehran's foreign minister led to the two sides pledging to improve dialogue and install liaison officers in both countries.

Sistan-Balochistan province has for years faced unrest involving cross-border drug-smuggling gangs and rebels from the Baloch ethnic minority, and Muslim extremists.

Raisi will also visit Lahore and Karachi to meet provincial leaders, according to the statement.

The countries will further strengthen ties and enhance cooperation in "trade, connectivity, energy, agriculture, and people-to-people contacts", it added.

Pakistan is counting on a joint gas project with Iran to solve a long-running power crisis that has sapped its economic growth.

A $7.5-billion Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline intended to feed Pakistani power plants was inaugurated with great fanfare in March 2013.

But the project immediately stagnated following international sanctions on Iran.

Tehran has built its own section of the 1,800-kilometer (1,100-mile) pipeline, which should eventually link its South Pars gas fields to the Pakistani city of Nawabshah, near Karachi.

In February, Pakistan's outgoing caretaker government approved the construction of an 80-kilometer section of the pipeline, primarily to avoid the payment of billions of dollars in penalties to Iran due to years of delays.

Washington has warned that Pakistan could face US sanctions, saying it does not support the pipeline going forward.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Earth Day 2024: Google Doodle features aerial photos of planet's natural beauty, biodiversity

Munawar Faruqui gets hospitalised, shares health update: 'Dua karte raho'

Israel war cabinet discusses efforts to free hostages held in Gaza

Lok Sabha Election 2024: A day after polling, BJP’s Moradabad candidate Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar dies of heart attack

How to keep yourself protected from extreme heat, check out some dos and don'ts

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Abhishek Sharma? Hrithik Roshan's brother from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai has become TV star, is married to..

Remember Ali Haji? Aamir Khan, Kajol's son in Fanaa, who is now director, writer; here's how charming he looks now

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement