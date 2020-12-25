Headlines

Indian sailors stranded due to COVID-19 measures, no relations with sour ties over border dispute, claims China

It is to be noted that as many as 39 Indian sailors are stuck on two cargo vessels - MV Jag Anand and MV Anastasia.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 07:12 PM IST

China on Friday stated that there was no link between two Indian cargo ships carrying Australian coal stranded at Chinese ports and the current standoff between the two countries regarding border dispute.

It is to be noted that as many as 39 Indian sailors are stuck on two cargo vessels - MV Jag Anand and MV Anastasia. According to a Hindusthan Times report, the vessels have been stranded in waters off the Chinese ports of Jingtang and Caofeidian in the northern province of Hebei for several months.

Reportedly, the ships were not allowed to discharge the cargo, and the sailors were not allowed to leave either impacting their mental and physical health.

However, China had made it clear that this had nothing to do with the current sour ties between India and China.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry responded by saying that the two vessels were not allowed to leave the ports due to quarantine measures imposed by the Chinese government due to COVID-19.

“We stated repeatedly that China has clear stipulations on quarantine measures. Concerning this, China has stayed in close communication with the Indian side and [has been] responding to their requests as well as providing necessary assistance to them,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, Wang Wenbin said at a ministry briefing on Friday.

“As far as I understand, China allows the crew change while meeting certain quarantine conditions,” he said.

The response from the Chinese side came after India’s external affairs ministry had questioned the Chinese authorities’ to not allow ships to leave the ports.  

