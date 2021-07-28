In a first, Israel approves COVID-19 vaccine for at-risk children between 5-11

On Wednesday, Israeli health officials said that children in Israel between ages 5 and 11 can get vaccinated against COVID-19 if they are at risk of serious health complications. The Israeli health ministry approved vaccinations to children who are "at significant risk of serious illness or death" from COVID-19.

A ministry spokesperson was quoted as saying, "This is a special authorisation, and each vaccination will be studied on a case-by-case basis." Notably, on Tuesday, the Health Ministry also issued a long list of medical problems where vaccination was advised including children with brain, heart, or lung problems, critical immunosuppression, sickle cell anemia, pulmonary hypertension, and severe obesity.

The children suffering from above mentioned health complications will be given a Pfizer/BioNTech dose of 0.1 milliliter - which is 3 times less than the standard vaccine. It was only in June that the health officials had stretched vaccination to children aged 12 to 16.

For the uninformed, during the initial rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine, more than 55 percent of the population was double vaccinated, among the world's fastest vaccination drives.

It was also in early June that Israel eased many restrictions for its population. However, with an increase in COVID-19 cases, the Health Ministry reimposed a necessity for masks to be worn in confined public places.

In addition to this, authorities also announced a return of "health pass", wherein events with more than 100 participants will be allowed to be attended by people who have been vaccinated, recovered from coronavirus, or have had a recent negative RT-PCR test.