Breaking: Hostage situation underway at German shopping mall, woman killed

Hostage situation underway at German shopping mall | File Photo

A hostage situation is underway at a shopping mall in Germany’s Dresden, the country’s police have confirmed. The situation developed at the mall in the eastern German city after shots were reported to have been fired on Saturday morning.

An armed man has taken hostages, local media reported. The police evacuated the shopping centre and have advised the residents of Dresden to keep away from the site in the city centre. The famous Christman market of Dresden has also been ordered to stay closed.

A woman has been killed, reported German newspaper Bild. Shots were heard at the building which is near the main train station, Radio Dresden had earlier reported. The police have now confirmed that a hostage situation is ongoing at the Dresden mall.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

(With inputs from PTI)