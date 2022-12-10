Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld

Breaking: Hostage situation underway at German shopping mall, woman killed

The police evacuated the shopping centre and have advised the residents of Dresden to keep away from the site in the city centre.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 10, 2022, 04:38 PM IST

Breaking: Hostage situation underway at German shopping mall, woman killed
Hostage situation underway at German shopping mall | File Photo

A hostage situation is underway at a shopping mall in Germany’s Dresden, the country’s police have confirmed. The situation developed at the mall in the eastern German city after shots were reported to have been fired on Saturday morning.

An armed man has taken hostages, local media reported. The police evacuated the shopping centre and have advised the residents of Dresden to keep away from the site in the city centre. The famous Christman market of Dresden has also been ordered to stay closed.

A woman has been killed, reported German newspaper Bild. Shots were heard at the building which is near the main train station, Radio Dresden had earlier reported. The police have now confirmed that a hostage situation is ongoing at the Dresden mall. 

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

READ | As Heinrich XIII detained, officials predict more arrests over German alleged far-right plot

(With inputs from PTI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In Pics: Malaika Arora makes internet sweat with her sizzling photos in deep-neck dress
Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi death: Know more about Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor who passed away while working out at gym
India-bound 2023 Kia Seltos facelift unveiled, gets fresh design and more power
Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon, Sonal Chauhan: Top 7 pan-India actresses
Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi, Raju Srivastava, Puneeth Rajkumar: Celebrities who collapsed while working out at gym
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 539 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 10
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.