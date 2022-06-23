Here's how Elon Musk's SpaceX high-speed rocket will transport US army weapons anywhere in 60 minutes

(Image Source: Reuters)

The world's richest man will now work in close collaboration with the US Army. The US military has entered into an agreement with Elon Musk's company, to explore the technical feasibility of sending goods within the next 5 years via the powerful Starship rocket. If this is successful, Musk's company can start manufacturing SpaceX military rockets.

It was announced on October 7, 2020, that SpaceX will now be collaborating with the US Army to build a rocket which will be able to transport weapons anywhere on the globe in merely 60 minutes. The move came only a few days after the SpaceX founder and CEO, Elon Musk inked the USD 149 million contract with Pentagon to develop missile-tracking satellites.

If the deal materialises, Elon Musk's company can start manufacturing SpaceX military rockets. This rocket can not only be used several times, but is also less expensive to use. If this plan of the US military is successful, it will be able to supply goods at an incredible speed to the world within just 60 minutes without waiting for the cargo plane.

It has been revealed that up to 80 tons of cargo and weaponry could be transported to anywhere in the world in just one hour after the deal comes to life. The Pentagon has indicated that the space launch will focus on sending military goods. But it has also said that humans can also be sent to space. It also added that in case of war with China, immediate help can be sent to the Pacific Ocean.

It is not yet clear how much this entire project is related to the Space Force. The US Army is creating a Space Force to deal with space related activities. The Space Force is a patrol force that keeps an eye on the Moon and keeps an eye on threats. This SpaceX rocket is 165 feet long and has been on the US government's radar for a long time. The US Air Force is finding it very beneficial.