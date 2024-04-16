Heavy rains lash UAE, authorites issue 'unsettled weather' warning

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Apoorva Arora recalls bonding with Nitesh Pandey, calls Family Aaj Kal added challenge: ‘Last day pe main…’| Exclusive

Meet actor, who was rejected due to looks, joined call centre despite MBA degree, has trained Sehwag, Harbhajan for...

Meet man who once owned tailoring shop, now one of India’s richest person with Rs 10867 crore net worth, his business...

GT vs DC IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals

Chhattisgarh: 18 naxalites killed in encounter with security personnel in Kanker, says BSF

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actor, who was rejected due to looks, joined call centre despite MBA degree, has trained Sehwag, Harbhajan for...

Meet man who once owned tailoring shop, now one of India’s richest person with Rs 10867 crore net worth, his business...

GT vs DC IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals

Players to play for both KKR and RR in IPL

Weight Loss: Low-calorie fruits and vegetables to shed belly fat

Creatures with more than one heart

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

Lawrence Bishnoi’s Brother Anmol Takes Responsibility Of Firing Outside Salman Khan’s Home

Manipur: Fresh Violence Erupts In Manipur, 2 Killed Ahead Of Home Minister Amit Shah's Visit

Israel-Iran Row: Iran Fired 300 Missiles, Drones Overnight, Israel Calls For Emergency UNSC Meet

Meet actor, who was rejected due to looks, joined call centre despite MBA degree, has trained Sehwag, Harbhajan for...

Main Ladega trailer: Akash Pratap Singh-starrer strikes a chord with audience

Aishwarya Rai's biggest flop had two stars, ruined director's career, cast got stuck in landslide, collected only...

HomeWorld

World

Heavy rains lash UAE, authorites issue 'unsettled weather' warning

Heavy rains lash UAE: Schools have shifted to online classes and government employees have been asked to work from home.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Apr 16, 2024, 06:21 PM IST

article-main
Photo: Reuters
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Authorities in the United Arab Emirates have urged residents to stay at home after large parts of the region were lashed by torrential rain, hail and thunderstorms on Tuesday. 

Schools have shifted to online classes and government employees have been asked to work from home. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has asked residents of Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah they prepare themselves for unsettled weather conditions over the next 48 hours, with heavy rainfall expected in these areas till Wednesday, Khaleej Times reported today.

"There is not only a likelihood of significant rainfall but also a possibility of hailstorms in places like Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other emirates," National Centre of Meteorology expert, Ahmed Habib said.

The authority also advised people to park their vehicles at safe and elevated locations away from flood-prone areas.

Heavy to moderate rain, thunder and lightning were seen across the UAE on Monday night and Adverse weather conditions are expected to continue into Wednesday morning, with convective clouds that bring rainfall and lightning forming over coastal areas - particularly in the north and east of the country, the weather department predicted. 

The weather bureau has reported moderate to heavy rain over Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Fujairah, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah. Several roads were flooded due to continued rainfall and flights cancelled and delayed at Dubai International Airport.

According to Gulf News, Dubai Tram service were disrupted, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) posted on its social media account. Traffic disruptions were reported as a result of road cave-ins due to heavy rains in Ras Al Khaimah, Al Ain, Al Qou among others. 

The UAE Football Association confirmed that all matches in 'local competitions' scheduled for Tuesday have been called off because of the storms lashing much of the UAE.

Heavy rain, thunder, and lightning affected most parts of the UAE, causing schools and offices to function remotely today.

On Monday Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, took to his X account to announce that private schools in Dubai will switch to distance learning and government departments in the emirate will work remotely.

"Due to upcoming weather conditions, we have instructed all Dubai Government entities and private schools to work remotely on Tuesday, April 16," he posted on X.

Other countries in the Gulf region have been battered by storms in recent days, causing deadly flooding and major disruption. At least 14 people died, including nine children, in flash flooding in Oman with emergency teams rescuing two stranded people alive amid heavy downpours, the National News reported.

Heavy rain has caused flooding on roads in Bahrain's capital Manama, while Kuwait is braced for potential storms today. Saudi Arabia is also preparing for storms until Wednesday.

Oman authorities have also issued alerts for residents."The same low-pressure system influencing Oman is also impacting the UAE. 

However, due to differing topographies, the intensity varies. Oman features extensive Hajar mountain ranges spanning from North to South, resulting in more cloud cover and rainfall compared to the UAE," according to National Centre of Meteorology expert, Ahmed Habib.

"Residents, particularly motorists, should exercise caution as there is a possibility of heavy rainfall and waterlogging. Flooding is expected in the Wadi area, with potential landslides occurring in the northern and eastern regions near the mountains," he said.

Concurrently, the Ras Al Khaimah Emergency, Crisis, and Disaster Team has decided to implement remote learning for schools over two days, specifically on Tuesday and Wednesday, due to the expected weather conditions.

Moreover, the RAK Public Services Department has announced the temporary closure of all parks and beaches within the city until further notice. 

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet UPSC topper Aditya Srivastava who got AIR 1 in UPSC CSE exams 2023, he is from...

Meet Shraddha Kapoor's doppelganger Pragati Nagpal, who stole the limelight during MI vs RCB match

Election Commission seizes Rs 4,650 crore ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024

Meet man who got AIR 2 in UPSC CSE exams 2023, he is…

Thiruvallur Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement