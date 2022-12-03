Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld

From Alien Attack to Solar Tsunami, Baba Vanga's SHOCKING predictions for 2023

Baba Vanga predicted a 2028 Venus landing. She's set 5079 as the end-of-the-world year.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 03, 2022, 01:40 PM IST

From Alien Attack to Solar Tsunami, Baba Vanga's SHOCKING predictions for 2023
Baba Vanga Predictions

Many of the events that would occur in the future have been foreseen by the Bulgarian mystic Baba Vanga, also known as Nostradamus Woman. By the year 5079, she is said to have foretold, the world would come to a definitive conclusion. She had projected a bleak and demolished 2023 for the next year.

The frightening forecasts include a shift in Earth's orbit, which may be triggered by a global nuclear explosion. A solar storm, which would increase radiation levels on Earth, is only one of numerous potential consequences of this. Lab children are only one of the outlandish scientific innovations she describes. among them the appearance of hostile aliens in the year 2023, resulting in the deaths of millions of people on Earth.

  • Even more disastrous, according to Baba Vanga, is a scenario in which a superpower conducts experimentation on biological weapons. Due to the crisis between Russia and Ukraine, this may be forgotten.
  • According to Baba Vanga, the Earth's magnetic shield will be fatally damaged in 2023 due to a solar storm or solar tsunami.
  • Millions of people on Earth would perish if aliens attacked.
  • Earth's orbit will "alter" in 2023, according to Baba Vanga's prophecies. Due to the delicate equilibrium between Earth and its cosmic environment, even a little perturbation may have far-reaching effects on Earth's temperature. In such case, the situation would be quite worrisome.
  • Humans will be manufactured in labs by 2023. Parents-to-be have the option of customising their unborn child's appearance and traits before they're even born. Once this is found, the issue of surrogacy will be solved, and the process of giving birth will be under human control. The future's people, according to Vanga, will be born in labs and not at home.
  • If a power plant were to explode, the resulting poisonous clouds would likely blanket the whole continent of Asia in a thick blanket of smog. Serious infections spread to other nations as a result of this shift.

Also, READ: US unveils first stealth bomber in 30 years: Know fascinating details about B-21 Raider aircraft

Future events, like the landing of an astronaut on Venus in 2028, have also been predicted by Baba Vanga. She has also circled the year 5079, which she believes to be the end of the planet.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Avatar The Way of Water, Cirkus, An Action Hero: Theatrical releases in December 2022
5 times Rakul Preet Singh proved that she's a style icon
Check out these 5 effective herbs to keep you safe during this cold season
Earth's sixth mass extinction event underway? Scientists predict how, when it will occur
Step inside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's home Vastu with classy interiors, spacious living room and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 532 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 3
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.