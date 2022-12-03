US unveils first stealth bomber in 30 years: Know fascinating details about B-21 Raider aircraft

Photo: Northrop Grumman B-21 Raider

The United States Air Force's first B-21 "Raider" long-range stealth nuclear bomber was unveiled by Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC.N) on Friday. During a spectacular event at Northrop's Plant 42 in Palmdale, California, the public got its first sight at the B-21.

With its "flying wing" design comparable to that of the B-2, the B-21 will have the range and in-flight refuelling capacity to deliver conventional and nuclear missiles anywhere in the globe.

After taking into account the effects of inflation, it was anticipated that each aircraft would cost around $550 million in 2010, which would be comparable to over $750 million in today's money.

The US Air Force intended to replace its ageing B-1 and B-2 bombers with a fleet of at least 100 of these aircraft.

Northrop secured the contract to manufacture the bomber in 2015, besting a team that included Boeing Co (BA.N) and Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N). Among the more than 400 suppliers across 40 states include engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney (RTX.N), as well as Collins Aerospace (CA), GKN Aerospace (GKN), BAE Systems (BAES.L), and Spirit Aerosystems (SPR.N).

Because of its interoperability with other aircraft and its modular design, Northrop classifies the plane as a sixth-generation fighter jet.

Doug Young, vice president and general manager of Northrop Grumman Aeronautics Systems's aerospace systems division, told Reuters that the B-21's low visible surface material is more robust and stealth-enabling, resulting in reduced maintenance needs, lower operating costs, and less downtime.

First photos and footage of the new bomber were shown during the presentation. Previous publications exclusively included conceptual art.

Six of the aircraft are now being assembled for a maiden flight scheduled for the middle of 2023. Northrop Grumman, its industry partners, and the Air Force presently employ over 8,000 people to work on the programme.

What’s new in the B-21 Raider?

As important as stealth is, it is not the only thing the B-21 has going for it. In order to better understand and counter their adversaries, the Air Force and the rest of the US military have been hard at work developing a strong, decentralised network of long-range sensors and attack platforms that can broadcast and exchange massive quantities of data.

The B-21 is well suited for this new strategic network, since it can both scout a region for prospective threats and launch an attack once enough information has been gathered. That is to say, it is both a defensive weapon, able to destroy anything within its range, and an offensive weapon, able to acquire and broadcast information to allied aircraft, satellites, radars, and more.

Unveiled today, the B-21 Raider will be a dual-capable, penetrating-strike stealth bomber capable of delivering both conventional and nuclear munitions. The B-21 will form the backbone of the future Air Force bomber force consisting of B-21s and B-52s.(U.S. Air Force photo) pic.twitter.com/X6KSU7sy6U — U.S. Air Force (@usairforce) December 3, 2022

The B-21 bomber's main function is long-range attacks, but it will also be able to collect and exchange information to guide its own fleet of weapons, increasing their effectiveness and allowing them to kill numerous targets at once. The aircraft's "brain" is its most significant asset, and thanks to open-source software, it can be readily changed, so it can adapt to new technologies and last a long time.

The plane may be operated either with or without humans on board, and its internal weapon bays will enable it to transport the most cutting-edge long-range stealth missiles, such as the JASSM (Joint Air to Surface Stand-off Missile), as well as conventional and nuclear warheads.

