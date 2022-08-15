Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld

"Yeh hota hai aazad mulk", Former Pak PM Imran Khan hails EAM Jaishankar during Lahore rally

Imran Khan applauded India for standing firm against US pressure over buying oil from Russia.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 15, 2022, 05:19 PM IST

Former Pak PM Imran Khan

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has praised India for its independent foreign policy while slamming the West for criticising India for buying Russian oil.

Imran Khan, speaking to a massive gathering in Lahore, played a video clip of External Affair Minister S Jaishankar at the Bratislava Forum in Slovakia and commended him for resisting US pressure to buy cheap oil from Russia.

"If India which got independence at the same time as Pakistan and if New Delhi can take a firm stand and make their foreign policy as per the need of its people then who are they (Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif government) who are towing the line," Imran Khan said at the gathering, a video of which was shared by several media outlets.

"They (US) ordered India to not buy oil from Russia. India is US' strategic ally, Pakistan is not. Let us see what India's Foreign Minister said when the US asked them not to buy Russian oil."

"Jaishankar is telling them who are you? Jaishakar said that Europe is buying gas from Russia and we will buy it as people need it. This is what an independent country is ('yeh hoti hai azad haqumat')," he said while praising India.

Khan also slammed the Sharif government for bowing down to US pressure on buying Russian oil.

"India forms its (foreign) policy keeping in view the interest of its people, but those who are imposed on us (Sharifs and Zardaris) they watch only their interests," he said, adding that if India can safeguard the interests of its people, why cannot the Pakistani government do the same?

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
Who is Leo Kalyan? The artist who sang at Sonam Kapoor's baby shower
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 422 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 15
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.