"Yeh hota hai aazad mulk", Former Pak PM Imran Khan hails EAM Jaishankar during Lahore rally

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has praised India for its independent foreign policy while slamming the West for criticising India for buying Russian oil.

Imran Khan, speaking to a massive gathering in Lahore, played a video clip of External Affair Minister S Jaishankar at the Bratislava Forum in Slovakia and commended him for resisting US pressure to buy cheap oil from Russia.

"If India which got independence at the same time as Pakistan and if New Delhi can take a firm stand and make their foreign policy as per the need of its people then who are they (Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif government) who are towing the line," Imran Khan said at the gathering, a video of which was shared by several media outlets.

"They (US) ordered India to not buy oil from Russia. India is US' strategic ally, Pakistan is not. Let us see what India's Foreign Minister said when the US asked them not to buy Russian oil."

"Jaishankar is telling them who are you? Jaishakar said that Europe is buying gas from Russia and we will buy it as people need it. This is what an independent country is ('yeh hoti hai azad haqumat')," he said while praising India.

Khan also slammed the Sharif government for bowing down to US pressure on buying Russian oil.

"India forms its (foreign) policy keeping in view the interest of its people, but those who are imposed on us (Sharifs and Zardaris) they watch only their interests," he said, adding that if India can safeguard the interests of its people, why cannot the Pakistani government do the same?