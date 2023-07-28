Headlines

Ex-US official alleges government of having UFOs, non-human bodies in their possession

Grusch, who until 2023 oversaw the investigation of mysterious odd occurrences for a US Department of Defence division, provided insight on the topic of extraterrestrial life as well as technology during a speech before a House oversight committee in Washington.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 11:20 AM IST

Former American intelligence officer David Grusch disclosed that the US government ran a "multi-decade" plan to gather and analyse wrecked unidentified flying objects (UFOs) during an extraordinary congressional session.

According to the Guardian, Grusch, who until 2023 oversaw the investigation of mysterious odd occurrences for a US Department of Defence division, provided insight on the topic of extraterrestrial life as well as technology during a speech before a House oversight committee in Washington. Grusch's prior assertions served as the spark for this hearing, which triggered debates over the likelihood of a UFO disguise on a global scale.

Claims made by former Intelligence officer

Under oath, Grusch said that while doing his official duties, he was made aware of a long-running UAP wreck collection and reverse-engineering effort but was prohibited from accessing it. He filed a whistleblower case in 2022 because he was unable to access top-secret government UFO operations despite being in charge of looking into whether military and defence institutions knew about aliens and extraterrestrial ships.

Grusch experienced serious backlash as a result of his allegations, which had an adverse effect on both his career and personal lives. Claims of injury and secrecy Grusch said, when questioned, that he knew of people who had been hurt or killed as a result of the government's actions to keep UFO-related material secret. In addition, he acknowledged that his involvement in the situation made him worry for his life.

Republican Congressman Tim Burchett, who is co-leading the UFO probe, has charged the government of not cooperating with the review committee's study. Allegations of stonewalling by federal authorities resulted from the difficulties in collecting data and testimony from pertinent parties.

READ | Meet Aditya S Samant, 17-year-old boy who became India's 83rd chess grandmaster

Discovery of extraterrestrial life and UFOs

According to Grusch, the US government has retrieved alien individuals and even damaged extraterrestrial spacecraft. He verified the presence of "biologics" which were non-human when questioned if there was evidence of bodies of pilots operating these vehicles based on data gathered from people with direct knowledge of the project.

Grusch has previously asserted in media appearances that the government owned massive alien craft, however specifics were concealed throughout the hearing. Grusch had claimed that there had been a plan to cover but the Pentagon refuted this claim, citing that there was no solid proof to corroborate the existence of any projects involving alien materials.

 

 

Other witnesses 

Other witnesses' testimony was heard throughout the trial, including that of David Fravor, a former navy captain who recalls seeing an unusual thing in the sky during a training exercise in 2004. A veteran naval pilot named Ryan Graves claimed to have seen UAP off the Atlantic coast "on a daily basis for at least a couple years" after establishing Americans for Safe Aerospace, a UAP non-profit.

Despite the uproar and media rumours encircling the hearing, some people advised against interpreting the accusations too broadly. The claims of a government cover-up of UFO sightings have been made multiple times in the past, but no solid evidence has ever materialised, according to sceptics.

READ | After Seema Haider and Anju, another woman crosses borders for love: Know her story here

 

