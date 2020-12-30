Not for the faint-hearted: Egypt spa offers snake massages on your face, back; see video

Spa owner Safwat Sedki said that the snake massage helps “reduce muscle and joint pain” and also helps improve blood circulation."

A good massage after a long tiring day certainly relaxes your body and mind but a type of massage offered at an Egyptian spa is definitely not for the fainthearted. A Cairo-based spa loosens muscles while making its clients' skin crawl by using snakes for massages. The spa uses pythons and many other snakes, which are non-venomous, for those looking for a thrilling massage.

Reuters has shared a video in which the masseuse can be seen first rubbing oil on the back of the client and then using pythons and other non-venomous snakes during the massage session. The spa charges around $6 for one session lasting for around 30 minutes.

Spa owner Safwat Sedki said that the snake massage helps “reduce muscle and joint pain” and also helps improve blood circulation.

“The use of snakes is a type of massage, and it has two aims, physical and emotional. The physical aim is to improve blood circulation and mental stimulation and the emotional aim is that it releases endorphins that help with the ‘happy hormone’ that helps people regain confidence and strengthen the immune system,” he said as quoted by Reuters.

The customers told Reuters that the massage gives them a boost of self-confidence.

“I was nervous at first [and] scared of snakes being on my body. But the fear, anxiety and tension was reduced and the session gave a sense of relaxation as the snakes went over my back and having them there boosted my self-confidence,” Diaa Zein, a client at the spa said.

Since being shared, this video has become quite viral and garnered reactions from all over the world.