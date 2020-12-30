Not for the faint-hearted: Egypt spa offers snake massages on your face, back; see video

Headlines

Pakistan makes a big change to their Asia Cup 2023 squad after 3-0 series sweep against Afghanistan

Meet man who leads Rs 1,18,000 crore company, he's one of India's richest real estate tycoons

Sobhita Dhulipala looks unrecognisable in old video from Miss India, netizens joke: 'Khoon Bhari Maang transformation'

Asia Cup 2023: Squad list, date, teams, schedule, venue and latest updates

Some parties that attended BJP-led NDA meet are in touch with INDIA bloc: Congress

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Pakistan makes a big change to their Asia Cup 2023 squad after 3-0 series sweep against Afghanistan

Sobhita Dhulipala looks unrecognisable in old video from Miss India, netizens joke: 'Khoon Bhari Maang transformation'

'Because of whom it all started': Rinku Singh shares heartwarming post with parents after making India debut

5 ways to treat nerve pain

AI imagines Bollywood, South superstars as cute babies

Lord Shiva to Lord Hanuman: Hindu gods with their divine weapons

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

Watch: Full Carcade Rehearsal Conducted In Delhi Ahead Of G20 Summit

Exclusive: Ravi Dubey Opens Up About His 'Lakhan Leela Bhargava' Character And 28-Minute Monologue

Chandrayaan-3: 'All Planned Movements Verified' As Pragyan Successfully Traverses 8 Meters On Moon

This Indian actor has worked in most remakes; it's not Salman, Shah Rukh, Amitabh, Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Akshay

Sobhita Dhulipala looks unrecognisable in old video from Miss India, netizens joke: 'Khoon Bhari Maang transformation'

Anil Sharma opens up about Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 beating Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan: 'kal 500 ho jaugi, phir 1000 jayegi'

HomeWorld

World

Not for the faint-hearted: Egypt spa offers snake massages on your face, back; see video

Spa owner Safwat Sedki said that the snake massage helps “reduce muscle and joint pain” and also helps improve blood circulation."

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 12:32 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A good massage after a long tiring day certainly relaxes your body and mind but a type of massage offered at an Egyptian spa is definitely not for the fainthearted. A Cairo-based spa loosens muscles while making its clients' skin crawl by using snakes for massages. The spa uses pythons and many other snakes, which are non-venomous, for those looking for a thrilling massage.

Reuters has shared a video in which the masseuse can be seen first rubbing oil on the back of the client and then using pythons and other non-venomous snakes during the massage session. The spa charges around $6 for one session lasting for around 30 minutes.

Spa owner Safwat Sedki said that the snake massage helps “reduce muscle and joint pain” and also helps improve blood circulation. 

“The use of snakes is a type of massage, and it has two aims, physical and emotional. The physical aim is to improve blood circulation and mental stimulation and the emotional aim is that it releases endorphins that help with the ‘happy hormone’ that helps people regain confidence and strengthen the immune system,” he said as quoted by Reuters.

The customers told Reuters that the massage gives them a boost of self-confidence.

“I was nervous at first [and] scared of snakes being on my body. But the fear, anxiety and tension was reduced and the session gave a sense of relaxation as the snakes went over my back and having them there boosted my self-confidence,” Diaa Zein, a client at the spa said.

Since being shared, this video has become quite viral and garnered reactions from all over the world.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Chandrayaan-3: ISRO shares first findings about moon's soil temperature measured by ChaSTE payload

National Savings Certificate vs Public Provident Fund: Which scheme offers better returns?

Viral video: Girl's daring confrontation with aggressive snake ends in terrifying attack, watch

Anil Sharma opens up about Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 beating Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan: 'kal 500 ho jaugi, phir 1000 jayegi'

Some parties that attended BJP-led NDA meet are in touch with INDIA bloc: Congress

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE