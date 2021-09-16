Earthquake of magnitude 6 hits China's Sichuan province leaving two dead

A 6.0 magnitude earthquake jolted the southwestern province of Sichuan in China early on Thursday morning. The quake struck at 4:33 am (local time), the state-run Xinhua news agency reported. However, the US Geological Survey has put the magnitude of the earthquake at 5.4. Emergency rescue operations started soon after.

The epicentre was monitored at 29.2 degrees north latitude and 105.34 degrees east longitude. The earthquake struck at a depth of 10 kilometres, the report said. The affected area is around 120 kilometres southwest of the sprawling megacity of Chongqing and is home to around 30 million people.

According to China Global Television Network (CGTN), the local administration has confirmed two deaths, without specifying where they had been killed or providing further details. The earthquake relief headquarters of Sichuan has activated a level-II response, the second-highest in China's four-tier earthquake emergency response system.

The US Geological Survey said that significant damage is likely and the disaster is potentially widespread, in a preliminary assessment. Earlier, a powerful 7.9-magnitude earthquake in China's Sichuan province in 2008 had left 87,000 people dead or missing.

