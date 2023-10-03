Dutch researcher, who predicted Turkey-Syria quake, clarifies after predicting strong earthquake in Pakistan

Hoogerbeets had warned of a significant earthquake in Turkey and Syria in February 2023, and a 7.8-magnitude quake killed over 50,000 people later that month.

A Dutch research organisation recently warned that Pakistan or its nearby region may witness a stronger tremor in the upcoming days. Frank Hoogerbeets of Solar System Geometry Survey (SSGEOS) said that strong atmospheric fluctuations were observed in the region and that could be “an indicator of an upcoming stronger tremor”.

In a tweet, Hoogerbeets wrote, "On 30 September we recorded atmospheric fluctuations that included parts of and near Pakistan. This is correct. It can be an indicator of an upcoming stronger tremor (as was the case with Morocco). But we cannot say with certainty that it will happen."

The Dutch researcher, however, clarified that when we say that there is the possibility of a stronger earthquake, rumours appear that "there will be a big earthquake." In a separate tweet, he said, "Often when we say that there is the possibility of a stronger earthquake, rumors appear that "there will be a big earthquake." These rumors are false! There can be indicators, yes. But there is no certainty that it will happen."

— Frank Hoogerbeets (@hogrbe) October 2, 2023

In an earlier tweet, he wrote, "October 1-3 would be more critical" for the indicator of a major seismic event." After his prediction, four earthquakes, the strongest being of magnitude 6.2, jolted Nepal in quick succession with tremors reverberating through parts of north India including Delhi-NCR.

Previously, Hoogerbeets warned of a significant earthquake in Turkey and Syria in February, and a 7.8-magnitude quake killed over 50,000 people later that month. He forecast increased geological activity in Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and China on January 30, 2023. A 6.8-magnitude earthquake that occurred later on February 7 in Pakistan claimed nine lives.

The US Geological Survey states that in order to anticipate an earthquake, it is necessary to ascertain three crucial factors: the precise date and time, the location, and the size or severity of the event.