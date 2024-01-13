Headlines

Donald Trump to pay New York Times $400,000 in legal charges, know why

Donald Trump was ordered on January 12 to pay The New York Times and three investigative reporters approximately $400,000 in legal fees.

Updated: Jan 13, 2024, 01:19 PM IST

(Image source:ANI)
In connection with a lawsuit involving a Pulitzer Prize-winning story, former US President Donald Trump was ordered on January 12 to pay The New York Times and three investigative reporters approximately $400,000 in legal fees. 

For a 2018 story about the wealth and taxation of Donald Trump's family, The New York Times and three investigative reporters were awarded a Pulitzer Prize. Donald Trump had already filed a lawsuit in 2021 in relation to this story. But in May, the newspaper, along with reporters Russell Buettner, David Barstow, and Susanne Craig, were dropped from the legal action. Trump accused Mary Trump, his estranged niece, of breaking the terms of the settlement agreement by providing the reporters with tax records. This lawsuit is still awaiting a verdict.

According to Trump, the reporters knew that Mary Trump had a previous settlement agreement that prevented her from sharing the documents. The documents were given to Mary Trump during a disagreement concerning the inheritance of her father, Fred Trump.

New York Judge, Robert Reed said that given the “complexity of the issues" in the case and other factors, it was reasonable that Donald Trump be forced to pay lawyers for the Times and the reporters a total of $392,638 in legal fees, reported AP.

Times spokesman Danielle Rhoads Ha stated, "Today's decision shows that the state's newly amended anti-SLAPP statute can be a powerful force for protecting press freedom," according to AP, citing a New York law that prohibits baseless lawsuits intended to silence critics. These legal actions are referred to as strategic lawsuits against public participation, or SLAPPs.

Danielle Rhoads Ha added, "The court has sent a message to those who want to misuse the judicial system to try to silence journalists." 

In a different ruling on Friday, Robert Reed turned down a request from Mary Trump, who is now the only defendant in the case, to pause it while she appeals his June ruling permitting Donald Trump to pursue his claim against her.

Mary Trump sought to halt the case, but Robert Reed rejected her request in a separate ruling on January 12.

Alina Habba, the attorney for Donald Trump, expressed their disappointment that the Times and its reporters were removed from the case. According to the AP, the court "once again affirmed the strength of our claims against Mary and is denying her attempt to avoid accountability," stated Alina Habba, expressing their satisfaction. "We look forward to proceeding with our claims against her," she continued. 

