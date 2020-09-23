DNA Special: How China borrowed from Hollywood flicks for video on simulated strike on a Pacific island

Chinese President Xi Jinping said that Beijing has "no intention to fight either a cold war or a hot one with any country". Xi Jinping was addressing the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday. During his address, Xi Jinping said that it was natural for countries to have differences, but 'they should address them through dialogue'. This comes at a time when the entire world is questioning China's credibility which regards to the spread of the Coronavirus and now with the border tensions with India. It is an irony that China calls itself a peace-loving country when its activities are just the opposite.

When China says that it wants to resolve issues by means of dialogues, this seems quite improbable as even after the sixth round of Commander-level talks between India and China, the border tensions in Ladakh seem far from over.

On the other hand, China's relations with the US are also not conducive as the former is a habitual 'liar'.

Let us analyse China's stance on propaganda videos. China has time and again released fake videos of its army's practices. One such video is from Tibet, which was 'illegally occupied' by China in 1950. The videos released by the Chinese government are often exaggerated by its state-media to show the preparedness of its army. However, there are many ore videos that are withheld lest the actual truth comes out.

In another propaganda video that the Chinese air force released on Saturday, it appears to depict a simulated strike on a Pacific island that some media outlets identified as US Guam Base.

In the two-minute clip posted to the force’s Weibo social media account, inspirational music plays as a Chinese H-6K long-range bomber soars over rural China to the Pacific Ocean. With the pilot’s press of a button, a missile speeds toward what appears to be a military base on an unnamed island, which erupts in flames in an explosion. several publications wrote that the island in the simulation “has more than a passing resemblance to the US facility on the island of Guam.”

However, internet sleuths noted on social media that the simulation appears to be cut from more than one Hollywood films. The clip of the missile speeding toward an island matches an opening scene in “Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen” and the explosion matches that from the ending of the 1996 Nicolas Cage movie, “The Rock.”

The island featured in “Transformers” is supposed to be Diego Garcia, which is home to a US Navy base. The explosion in “The Rock” is set on Alcatraz Island in San Francisco Bay.

Such is China's propaganda stance that with each passing day, its credibility is becoming more and more questionable.