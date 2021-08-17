'Dead' Taliban commander is taking meetings in Kabul, assuring safety to doctors, businessmen

A picture has emerged from Kabul, which will stun the whole world. Everyone watching was astonished after seeing a 'dead' terrorist holding meetings in Kabul? The picture is of Abdul Hameed Hamasi, the commander of the Taliban in Afghanistan. Hamasi is holding meetings with shopkeepers, doctors and people in Kabul and is assuring security to them under Taliban rule.

The reason these pictures of Abdul Hamid Hamasi, have left the whole world stunned is that the Afghan army had celebrated the killing of this Talibani commander four months ago.

Hamasi on Tuesday held separate meetings with businessmen, doctors and civilians in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, and assured them of full security under Taliban rule. Not only this, Hamasi also assured that no new restrictions will be imposed on Afghan women under the new Taliban rule.

The Afghan Defence Ministry had issued a statement praising the security personnel who killed Hamasi and described it as a great success for the Afghan army. But after the establishment of the Taliban rule in Afghanistan, the pictures are telling a different story.

Hamasi was given the responsibility of eastern Afghanistan by the Taliban where his job was to gather fighters for the insurgent group and make them ruthless terrorists. Hamasi's name had come up several times in attacking American and Afghan forces and was on the hit list of US and Afghan forces. But after the return of the US army and the Taliban's control over Afghanistan, it is feared that a dangerous terrorist like Hamasi will be rewarded by the Taliban with great responsibility after forming the government in Afghanistan.