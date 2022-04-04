Covid 4th wave: China detects new Omicron subtype BA.1.1, know how it is different

China is currently struggling to control the rising number of Covid-19 cases. A subtype of the Omicron variant has been reported in a city which is less than 70 kms from Shanghai. As per an international news outlet, this new subtype has evolved from the BA.1.1 strain of the Omicron variant.

Residents in China’s largest city – Shanghai are facing many issues as the country has adopted the draconian zero tolerance approach against the pandemic. While cases are rising at an alarming rate, residents are reportedly disheartened to remain isolated at home due to the lockdown. It is important to note that the new subtype is in no way connected to the spiking number of Covid-19 cases in Chine.

Is the latest subtype connected to the new mutant strain XE?

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has recently warned about the 2nd Covid mutant strain XE, which is considered to be a hybrid strain of two Omicron subvariants. This hybrid strain has a growth rate advantage of 10 per cent as compared to the BA.2 variant. Notably, the new subtype spotted in China is not related to the hybrid strain XE.

How dangerous is the new subtype?

As per experts, it is too early to decide if the new subtype spotted in China is more dangerous than the other strains of Omicron. As of now, we can only say that the new subtype has evolved from the BA.1.1 strain of the Omicron variant.

Even after recording an alarming spike in the number of coronavirus cases, China has not recorded any new Covid-19 deaths since March 20. The country has already vaccinated about 87 per cent of its population. While the Omicron variant is more infectious than former variants, it is known to cause milder illness as compared to the delta variant.

According to reports shared by health officials on April 3, about 438 confirmed cases have been recorded in the previous 24 hours. Additionally, there were 7,788 asymptomatic cases. This is slightly higher than the total 4,455 cases recorded on April 2.