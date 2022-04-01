Covid 4th wave: WHO warns about new mutant strain XE, hybrid of three variants

After fighting against the Omicron and Delta variant of Covid-19, we have to now prepare ourselves for another Covid-19 variant. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has released a warning about the 2nd Covid mutant strain XE, which is a hybrid strain of two Omicron subvariants.

Early studies claim that the XE strain has a growth rate advantage of 10 per cent as compared to the BA.2 variant.

Here are the 3 newly identified recombinant strains

As of yet, three hybrid viruses have been detected by researchers. There include – XD, XE and XF. While the XD and XF variant are a combination of Delta and BA.1, the XE variant is a hybrid strain of two Omicron subvariants.

According to a study by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), the XD is the new name for the French Delta x BA.1 lineage. It basically comprises of various 10s of sequences.

The XF variant is a hybrid of UK Delta and BA.1 lineage and the XE variant is a mix of a large UK BA.1 and BA.2 lineage.

A recent report issued by the WHO gives further details about XE. It states, “The XE recombinant was first detected in the United Kingdom on 19 January and >600 sequences have been reported and confirmed since," reads the WHO document. “Early-day estimates indicate a community growth rate advantage of ~10% as compared to BA.2, however this finding requires further confirmation.”

Severity level of the three hybrid variants

Based on eminent virologist Tom Peacock, the hybrids that have the spike and structural proteins of a single virus are likely to act closer to their parental virus. Out of the three, the XD is a more concerning.