US to lift travel ban for fully vaccinated passengers from November - know rules

The United States announced on Monday that it would lift COVID-19 travel bans on all fully vaccinated air passengers from November. However, such passengers would also have to undergo COVID-19 testing and contact tracing.

The COVID-19 response coordinator for US President Joe Biden, Jeffrey Zients told reporters that the new approach would take effect from this year November. Travel restrictions were imposed by the Donald Trump administration 18 months ago when the pandemic started.

British and German officials have welcomed the lifting of the near-total ban. The German ambassador to the United States called it 'great news'. Currently, only US citizens, residents and foreigners with special visas are allowed to enter the United States from most European countries.

Also read PM Modi, US President Joe Biden to hold bilateral meeting at White House on September 24

The announcement was also hailed by airlines, which have taken a huge hit during the pandemic shutdown.

However, strict guidelines will remain in place. Restrictions on vehicle movement from Canada and Mexico will also remain in place. "Most importantly, foreign nationals flying to the US will be required to be fully vaccinated," Zients has said.

Biden's move comes on the eve of his speech to the annual UN General Assembly in New York, where the COVID-19 pandemic will remain on the top list of issues to be discussed. The virus has already killed more than 675,000 people in the United States.

US travel rules

Passengers will need to show their fully vaccinated certificate before boarding US-bound planes.

The passengers will also have to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days.

Americans not fully vaccinated will still be able to enter, but only on testing negative within a day of travel.

Masks will be obligatory on US-bound flights and airlines will provide the US health authorities with contact tracing information.

It is not immediately clear whether tourists too would be allowed to enter the United States.