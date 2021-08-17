US eases travel advisory for India to Level 2, urges its citizens not to travel to J&K

The United States has eased its travel advisory, lowering it to Level 2 on Monday. This comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the South Asian nation now has a 'moderate level of COVID-19'. Early this year, the US had put India in Level 4, asking its citizens not to travel to India.

In July the United States had improved the travel advisory for India, upgrading from Level 4 category to Level 3. Level 3 urges citizens to reconsider travel. The Level 4 category means no travel.

The US State Department also urged American citizens not to travel to Jammu and Kashmir, except the eastern Ladakh region and its capital of Leh, due to terrorism and civil unrest. They have also been advised not to travel within 10 km of the India-Pakistan border.

"Your risk of contracting COVID-19 and developing severe symptoms may be lower if you are fully vaccinated with an FDA authorised vaccine. Before planning any international travel, please review the CDC's specific recommendations for vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers," the State Department said.

However, it remains to be seen when the United States will remove restrictions imposed on travellers from India. Earlier, the United States had imposed travel restrictions to India on April 30 because of the deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. It had also barred most non-US citizens from entering the United States who had been in India within the previous 14 days.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state department also warned against travel to Turkey because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases.