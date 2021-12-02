COVID-19: This country orders nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated

Amid an exponential surge in COVID-19 cases, Germany has announced a nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated on Thursday. German political parties are progressing towards a plan to make vaccination mandatory in near future.

Germany’s new COVID-19 curbs ban unvaccinated people from all services and public places except the utmost essential businesses like pharmacies and supermarkets. The news of the COVID-19 lockdown for the unvaccinated was announced jointly by outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her successor Olaf Scholz. The decision came after crisis talks involving regional leaders of Germany’s federal states.

The plan for mandatory vaccinations has also been supported by both the leaders and could come into effect as early as February if it passes the vote in the Parliament.

In a press conference, Chancellor Merkel said, “We have understood that the situation is very serious and that we want to take further measures in addition to those already taken. To do this, the fourth wave must be broken and this has not yet been achieved.”

After Germany announced the new restrictions, United States is gearing up to enforce similar measures. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has stated that the Omicron variant has shown that the pandemic could stay for “some time”.

The new Omicron variant has been detected in over 370 COVID-19 positive patients in 30 countries including the US, India, Saudi Arabia and France. The fresh pandemic scare is drowning hopes of global economic recovery after almost two years of disruptions.

On the other hand, there is still relatively inadequate information regarding the Omicron variant of COVID-19 and the severity of the disease it causes. Recently declared a variant of concern by the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Omicron variant was first detected in Botswana and South Africa before being detected in other countries across continents. Meanwhile, Europe is struggling with a surge in cases of the Delta variant, to which German Chancellor Merkel referred to as the “fourth wave” in her recent press briefing.