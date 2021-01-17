COVID-19: In a first, coronavirus found in this food item in China, details here

In yet another bad news coming from China, Coronavirus has been detected by Chinese officials in samples of ice cream in the eastern region. The move forced the authorities to seize the products which are believed to be potentially contaminated.

It is learnt that the Chinese officials have sealed Daqiaodao Food Co Ltd, situated in Tianjin. The company is located adjacent to Beijing. All employees of the company were being tested for the coronavirus. It is still unknown whether anyone has contracted the virus from the ice cream.

The local government that majority of the 29,000 cartons in the batch were not sent to the shops and around 390 sold in Tianjin were being tracked down. It is believed that the coronavirus survived in ice cream because of the cold temperature. Experts maintained that it is likely that the COVID-19 reached the ice cream through an infected person.

Chinese government said that the ingredients of the ice-cream included New Zealand milk powder and whey powder from Ukraine.

Meanwhile, 109 new confirmed Covid-19 cases were recorded in China on Sunday. It is learnt that around wo-third of these cases were recorded in a northern province which is adjacent to Beijing.

A total of 72 new cases were registered in Hebei province, where China is building isolation hospitals. These hospitals will have a a total of 9,500 rooms, according to the National Health Commission.